Norwalk political notes: Seaview Avenue, Norwalker engagement and a hopefully soon-to-be-released study

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:

Next on TMP's list: Seaview Avenue

1,000 Norwalkers interested, 51 speak up

Still waiting on train station study

Improving East Norwalk

A $32,000 investment would get the ball rolling on improving Seaview Avenue, Norwalk Assistant Director for Transportation Services Garrett Bolella said Thursday.

The Common Council Planning Committee greenlighted the request to hire VHB to see if it’s feasible to implement a Complete Streets model on the Seaview/First Street corridor. It will go to the full Council for a vote and would likely mean community meetings next summer, after VHB collects data and develops alternatives for consideration.

Best case scenario, federal money would be available to do the actual construction, as early as 2024.

Seaview Avenue is a pedestrian nightmare, a .4-mile-long corridor with just one crosswalk, but at the same time, it needs to be car-friendly, Bolella said.

“We’re not throwing away the car, we recognize it’s an important east-west connection between SoNo and Cove Road,” he said. “And we just want cars to flow but just to flow at safe speeds for all roadway users. We certainly recognize that parking is a is very important to the community, and we’ll look for every opportunity to incorporate additional parking in the final design.”

It’s likely the proposal will include the promenade along Veterans Park that was postulated in the East Norwalk Transit Oriented Development (TOD) plan; VHB, in a client authorization summary memo, suggests a 12-foot-wide sidewalk between utility poles and a minimum of other work, to maintain “the wonderful existing tree line, without detrimental impact to the root systems.”

Based on preliminary data, VHB believes East Avenue can be reduced to one lane where it meets Seaview Avenue, and “a mini-roundabout can provide significant benefits to all users at the intersection.”

Finally, VHB suggests the intersection of Seaview Avenue at First Street should be considered as an all-way stop intersection “and quite possibly, as a raised intersection to highlight the pedestrian active area.”

“For those of you familiar with the end of the street, it turns abruptly, it’s a 90-degree angle. And there’s some confusion for motorists that are navigating and maneuvering that turn. There’s not really a true curb line to follow. To complicate things, there’s a driveway that enters into the center of that intersection,” Bolella said. “… You have a lot of adjacent businesses, but really, really narrow sidewalks. And, you know, we love to create more pedestrian space, there’s also some city owned property that provides access to the water that we’d love to open up to the public and make it more accessible.”

Seaview First ave proposal

Who’s weighing in on the Waterfront Land Use study?

Analytics show “1,034 unique individuals” have made 2,709 visits to the Norwalk Industrial Waterfront Land Use Study’s community mapping page, Norwalk Senior Planner Laura Kenny said Thursday.

The mapping page seeks community input on the ongoing waterfront land use study, which will result in new zoning regulations.

“Of those 1,034 individuals, 51 made comments – we can consider these people ‘stakeholders’ since they are invested enough to comment at this early stage.

Those 51 stakeholders made a total of 123 comments meaning that on average they each made more than two comments,” Kenny wrote.

Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin, speaking to Council members Thursday, characterized this participation as being consistent with City meetings: “You usually have a lot of people who are interested in (the topic), but then there’s that core group that really are the ones who participate, make comments and then are active in those meetings.”

Besides the online outreach, P&Z has “boards up at the lobby of City Hall, the South Norwalk library, the main branch library, and also at the Senior Center,” Kleppin said. “I think we got about another 30 comments from those boards. And we’re going to leave those up for a couple more weeks. And then we’ll incorporate that data directly into the findings here.”

Kleppin said he asked Utile, the firm conducting the study, about the participation. “They thought the response rate was really good,” he said.

Kenny wrote:

“Big picture this means over 1,000 people are interested in what is happening on the Norwalk waterfront. Many of them are coming back to check on the map more than once. But only a small percentage (51 out of over 1,000, or approximately 5%) is really invested and has opinions about what is good or bad, and what should happen – those are the people making comments at this early stage. The people who do make comments have multiple ideas/comments about the waterfront that they want to share. We expect that as the process moves forward, and we offer alternative scenarios for the public to review (expected late winter/early Spring), more people will feel comfortable providing more feedback.”

Where’s the train station study?

In 2019, State Rep. Chris Perone (D-137) got funding for a Wall Street train station study. In June, Connecticut Department of Transportation Director of Communications Kevin Nursick said it’s in progress.

So where is it?

“They’re still completing the feasibility study,” Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Vonashek said in November. “The last time we talked to them. They wanted some parking numbers. We updated them with parking numbers, and I haven’t heard about it since.”

It had been about three months, she said.

On Nov. 23, she forwarded a statement from the Connecticut Department of Transportation: “Our internal review of the final report from AECOM is currently underway and we will be in touch once our review is complete. Hoping to wrap up the study by the end of the year.”