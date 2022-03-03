Norwalk political notes: Take action on ECS, absentee ballots

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:

State public hearings Friday – your input requested on: ECS funding ; ‘will affect NPS students’ Absentee ballot provisions

Friday – your input requested on: MoneyGeek calls CT and IL ‘the least tax-friendly states in the nation’

‘Now is the time for Norwalk to act!’

Norwalk ACTS issued a “urgent” appeal for advocacy action Wednesday, saying that the State legislature is considering a bill “that would deliver a student-centered funding system that will help our students get the funding they need to thrive in school.” Citizens are asked to testify at a public hearing Friday. You need to register by 3 p.m. today, Thursday March 3, to speak tomorrow. If you don’t make that deadline, you can submit written testimony and Norwalk ACTS has supplied a template.

H.B. 5283 has been raised by the Education Committee. It’s titled “An Act Concerning the Education Cost Sharing Grant Formula and the Funding of other Educational Programs.”

It “recognizes the need to create a more equitable Connecticut, both racially and socio-economically, and will take steps to bring {Norwalk} closer to that reality,” the Norwalk ACTS template states, after explaining that 68% of NPS students are identified as high needs while Norwalk is set to lose its Alliance District status.

“This means that while our school district is performing better than before, and has outperformed the metrics of the program, this results in a gradual decrease of funds received annually,” the template states.

Norwalk ACTS is also publicizing a testimony workshop offered tonight by the School + State Finance Project. More information is here.

‘Expanding access to the ballot’

Laura Smits and Deb D’Arinzo of the Norwalk League of Women Voters draw your attention to another State public hearing held Friday: at 10 a.m., the Government Administration & Elections Committee is discussing two bills:

S.B. No. 184 (Raised) An Act Extending Through November 8, 2022, Several Changes Regarding Election Administration as a Result of Covid-19 and Concerning Eligibility to Vote by Absentee Ballot.

“We encourage all proponents of expanding access to the ballot to sign up to testify and make their voices heard,” the pair say.

Again, there’s a 3 p.m. deadline.

Register to testify via Zoom . You must register before Thursday at 3pm.

. You must register before Thursday at 3pm. Register to testify by phone by calling (860) 240 – 0557.

Email written testimony in Word or PDF format to [email protected] . Clearly state the bill number and your name.

The hearing will be on the GAE YouTube Channel.

Smits and D’Arinzo also direct you to a “easy-to-follow guide” on testifying at a State virtual hearing. They say, “Don’t worry!”

Not so tax-friendly?

MoneyGeek, another website claiming to offer financial expertise, has “analyzed tax costs across all 50 states to measure those with the lowest tax burden, considering sales, income, and property taxes.”

Unhappy Connecticut taxpayers might be surprised to learn that Illinois “has the highest tax burden in the U.S.,” not the Nutmeg State. But Connecticut and Illinois both “received a grade of E for being the least tax-friendly states in the nation,” according to MoneyGeek. “Illinois experienced a population decline, while Connecticut’s population grew by just 0.1% — lower than the national average of 0.2%.”

You can find more information here.