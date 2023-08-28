Norwalk political notes: Wiggins, Daniels and Duff

From left, Democratic Common Council candidates Dujuan Wiggins, Darlene Young (incumbent) and Diana Révolus (incumbent). (File photos)

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:

A Democratic primary in District B

Daniels may be on Bridgeport ballot, but not as Dem candidate

Duff, Looney, call No Labels ‘no good for America’

Wiggins challenges Young and Révolus for Dem Council ballot line

Dujuan Wiggins has succeeded in collecting enough signatures to force a Democratic primary for Common Council in District B.

“I know it’s going to be an uphill battle, but I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to serve my community. Mark your calendars because the primaries are on September 12, and your continued support means the world to me,” Wiggins said in a Facebook post.

Wiggins is challenging incumbents Darlene Young and Diana Révolus.

They two primary winners will face off in the general election against Republican candidate Maria Borges Lopez and Independent candidate Donna Smirniotopoulos.

Daniels won’t be in Bridgeport primary for Mayor

Norwalk Community Services Chief Lamond Daniels, who challenged incumbent Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, was disqualified from the Democratic primary for having fallen short of the 2,300 registered Bridgeport Democrats’ signatures that are required. Daniels vowed to be on the ballot on another line, saying in a statement that “many” of the more than 3,000 signatures his campaign collected were rejected, “despite coming from legitimate Democratic voters.”

“I am already on the ballot for November as an independent candidate and awaiting to hear a final decision from the Working Families Party regarding their endorsement decision,” Daniels said.

But Bridgeport Independent Town Committee Chairman Wilfredo Martinez took exception to that comment.

“I want to be clear, that mayoral candidate Lamond Daniels is not receiving the endorsement of the Bridgeport Independent Party, nor did he submit nominating petition forms to run on the Independent ballot line in November. Members of the Bridgeport Independent Town Committee will be meeting in the coming days to formally endorse candidates for municipal offices,” Martinez said in a news release.

A Daniels campaign spokesperson said “independent” “means exactly what it says, defined as ‘not affiliated with a larger controlling unit.’ By no means does our statement claim that Lamond is endorsed or supported by the Independent Party. But to clarify he has secured his way onto the November ballot as an independent petitioning candidate.”

According to the Post, candidates needed 160 signatures to get on the ballot without a Democratic endorsement.

Competitor John Gomes did qualify for the primary while State Senator Marilyn Moore, who fell short according to news reports, can also appear on the ballot as a non-Democratic option.

Working Families Party Connecticut Director Sarah Ganong said in an email that her party “does not have any public announcements to be made about the mayoral Bridgeport endorsement at this time, but our endorsements are due to SOTS {Secretary of State} by September 6 at 4 p.m.”

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), July 24 in City Hall, at the Democratic Town Committee endorsement meeting.

Duff: ‘No Labels’ is ‘no good for America’

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) recently co-authored an op-ed damning “No Labels,” a political organization founded in 2009, that claims on its website to be a “national movement of commonsense Americans pushing our leaders together to solve our country’s biggest problems.”

“If you know Aesop’s fable about the wolf in sheep’s clothing, it won’t be difficult to explain why the ‘No Labels’ dark money political movement now seeking to run a third-party presidential candidate in 2024 is not what it claims to be, and why it’s actually a danger to American democracy,” Duff wrote in an email.

Duff and State Senate President Martin Looney wrote the opinion, which you can read here.