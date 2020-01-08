Norwalk political notes: World issues, Wall Street parking

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes:

Riddle slams Himes

Climate change and Zoning regulations

Reminder: Pay for Wall Street parking

South Norwalk banker Jonathon Riddle, who is seeking the Republican endorsement to challenge U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich), on Tuesday released a statement slamming Himes’ reaction to the U.S. military’s killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani.

Himes “says he’s undecided on whether or not killing Gen. Soleimani was in the US’s interests,” according to Riddle. “This despite the terrorist general’s responsibility in killing over a thousand US soldiers, countless attacks on American and Iraqi contractors, and his recent role in attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad.”

He continued, “However, when President Obama was conducting drone attacks — including attacks on wedding processions with collateral damage that killed innocent women and children, and attacks that killed four US citizens who had been convicted of nothing — Jim Himes was all in favor.”

The rest of the statement:

“When Obama killed US citizen and terrorist Al-Awlaki, Jim Himes said the following: ‘I support the president’s decision to go after him. Al-Awlaki was a very bad guy and we’re a lot safer because he’s no longer with us.’

“In the same interview, regarding the drone killing of US citizens, Himes equivocated, saying, ‘That’s a… complicated issue.’ So why is killing the world’s #1 terrorist a problem for Jim Himes when drone attacks that kill women and children at a wedding and that kill US citizens, including three innocent US citizens under the Obama administration, are merely a ‘complicated issue?’ It’s because of who the President is. Jim Himes doesn’t care about national security, he has no intellectual honesty, he’s just out to attack the President no matter what he does. When elected, I will return to the tradition of ending partisanship in foreign affairs and will speak out and advocate only for what’s best for America. Striking Soleimani and his associates, and doing so without any collateral damage, was a tremendous win for our country, and we must stand strong and stand together in the face of terrorist threats from the world’s leading terrorist nation, Iran.”

Himes on Friday released a Facebook video in response to the Trump administration’s killing of Soleimani.

“Like all of you, I learned last night that the United States military had taken a strike that had resulted in the death of General Soleimani of Iran,” Himes said. “Though I sit on the Intelligence Committee, and I’m a member of Congress, I was not briefed on what was a very, very aggressive action. And look, there is a vibrant conversation and argument out there right now about how bad this guy was, he was pretty bad, and about how bad the Iranian regime is, and it is very bad. But the question that is not getting enough attention is whether this advances our long term interests in the region. And nobody knows the answer to that question. And anybody who says they know the answer that question does not know what they’re talking about.”

“Just because you take out a bad guy does not me that you end up in a safer place than where you started,” Himes said. “And we need to be very careful here because Iran will certainly respond to what we did yesterday… This is a moment for reflection and maturity and care.”

He is quoted in a 2013 Connecticut Post story as saying, “Al-Awlaki was a very bad guy and we’re a lot safer because he’s no longer with us. That doesn’t mean that I feel overall comfortable with the idea that the president can make a list of U.S. citizens he would like to do in. That’s a much more complicated topic.”



Changing Norwalk’s Zoning regulations to address climate change is a challenge, according to Glenn Chalder, a consultant hired to help Norwalk begin overhauling its Zoning regulations.

Chalder spoke to the Planning and Zoning Commissions in December, and Zoning Commissioner Nicholas Kantor asked, “How far off is Norwalk from the best practices (on climate change) in your experience?”

“Wow, that is a big question, as is climate change,” Chalder replied. “The city is mostly built out, the storm water system was sized for storms that are less frequent, less intense.”

Another question is how far Norwalk wants to go with solar and/or wind power, he said. And, “the Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA) suggests the communities plan for 20 inches of sea level rise by 2050,” he said. “Now you say to yourself, ‘that’s it.’ That’s a staggering number, right? It’s almost 200 feet higher than we’re at today. And that doesn’t even account for seasonal tides and storm events.”

He opined, “I think my advice might be that you can get the biggest bang right off the bat from the reorganization and rewrite and set the stage for some of these climate issues … and integrate those later. But if the whole set of regulations get bogged down in a question of wind turbines, we’re sort of giving up the good for the perfect and it could so it’s a delicate issue. It’s an area we need to go in, but sometimes it can be challenging to get everybody on the same page.”

Pay for your parking

Just a reminder: the City announced recently that parking in the Wall Street area would be free until Jan. 6 – and that was Monday.

“{P}aid parking will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There’s a two-hour parking limit between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., now and into the future,” the City said in a press release.

This is due to decisions made by the Norwalk Parking Authority.