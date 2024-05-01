Norwalk Preservation Trust appeals to public to save historic buildings

Udelman Building, South Norwalk.

The Norwalk Preservation Trust seeks public support in its effort to save two century-old South Main Street buildings from the wrecking ball.

In 2023, Norwalk’s Planning & Zoning Commission approved razing the Udelman Building, 31-35 South Main Street, for expansion of the adjacent Marriott Residence Inn. This past January, P&Z extended that permit for a year. Meanwhile, developer Tom Rich applied to demolish the McMahon Building next door at 25 South Main to build a new, bigger hotel.

The Preservation Trust said “The loss of these two buildings would irreparably damage the streetscape and would leave only one original facade surviving intact on the west side of the street.”

The Udelman Building was built in 1927 for the U.S. Postal Service by Louis Udelman, an immigrant Russian dressmaker-turned-contractor. According to a news release, it has “extensive steel framing built to a higher standard of design and construction than was typical, then or now.”

The McMahon Building, said to have “neoclassical Italian Renaissance revival pressed-metal cornice and lintels of its upper street-facing windows,” was built in 1900 by Bill McMahon, father of U.S. Senator Brien McMahon.

To object to these buildings’ destruction, email Norwalk Planning & Zoning Director Steve Kleppin at [email protected], and Architectural Historian Todd Levine at the State Historic Preservation Office [email protected]. Norwalk P&Z’s next scheduled meeting is said to be Wednesday May 8. The State Preservation Council is scheduled to meet this Friday May 3.

More details are at 25 South Main Street | Norwalk Preservation Trust.