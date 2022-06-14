Norwalk Preservation Trust online tours; Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum and hazardous waste collections

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Virtual tours of historic Norwalk homes

of historic Norwalk homes Doll exhibit at Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

at Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Hazardous Household Waste Disposal Event

Local historic homes

“Happy House Hour,” a new online series offering virtual tours of historic Norwalk homes will debut at 7 p.m. Thursday June 23, according to a news release from sponsor Norwalk Preservation Trust (NPT). The tours will include expert commentary, group discussion with the homeowners, and participants’ forum/Q&A. The premiere episode will feature a 1910 Second Empire home plus a Victorian.

The series is free to NPT members, and $25 for non-members. Registration is required at Happy House Hour Tickets, Thu, Jun 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite. You can sign up for membership when you register. Membership is said to include “discounts for future, in-person events, including workshops, walking tours, and NPT’s signature Norwalk’s Living History bus tours.” Visit the site at NPT Staging | Just another WordPress site (norwalkpreservation.org). Norwalk Preservation Trust is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

A Century of Dolls, a striking new array of antique dolls and doll furniture, is being permanently showcased in the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Apricot Room, according to a news release.

Curated by Museum Consultant Stacey Danielson, the exhibit extends from 1850s porcelain dolls, through European doll making’s late 19th century heyday, and on to the popular 1930s Madame Alexander dolls of literary characters and famous movie personalities. Accompanying vignettes portraying doll history include “A Garden Tea Party,” “Baking Cookies,” and “Choir Practice.”

“The captivating faces of these dolls express remarkable craftsmanship while evoking memories of childhood playthings,” Danielson said.

Admission to the exhibit is free with purchase of a 90-minute Guided House Tour ticket. Tours run Wednesday through Sunday starting at noon, and the ticket prices range from $0 to $20. The Museum, a national historic landmark, is located at 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Full details are at www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. Email address is [email protected], phone (203) 838-9799.

Hazardous waste

Norwalk’s Hazardous Household Waste Disposal Event is set for Saturday Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., rain or shine, at Norwalk High School, off County Street at 23 Calvin Murphy Drive. According to a news release, the following neighboring towns’ disposal events will also be open to Norwalk residents:

Stamford : Saturday July 16 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Rippowam Middle School, 381 High Ridge Road.

: Saturday July 16 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Rippowam Middle School, 381 High Ridge Road. New Canaan: Sunday Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at New Canaan Wastewater Treatment Plant, 394 Main Street.

You’ll need to show your driver’s license, vehicle registration, or Norwalk Disposal pass.

The rules are:

Face masks must be worn.

Vehicle occupancy is limited to one person per household.

Items must be placed as far from the driver as possible.

Items can’t be placed in the front seat.

Walk-ins and bikes are prohibited.

Residents only. No business or commercial items.

Transporting guidelines:

Leave materialsin original labelled containers.

Don’t mix chemicals.

Tighten caps and lids.

Pack paint, pesticides, and household cleaners separately.

Pack containers in sturdy upright boxes padded with newspaper.

A detailed list of acceptable and non-acceptable items is at Household Hazardous Waste | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.org). If your materials exceed 40 pounds or 30 gallons, or if you want more info, call Customer Service at (203) 854-3200.