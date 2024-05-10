Norwalk prom-goers say yes to the dress

Community response was overwhelming, with 250 dresses donated. (Julia Rachel)

Adorned in balloons and lined with beautiful dresses, Norwalk Public School’s Family Center has transformed into the “Say Yes to a Prom Dress” boutique. With upbeat music, colorful banners, and vibrant displays, the center is temporarily a full-service dress shopping experience.

Dr. Alexandra Estrella came up with the idea for a free prom dress boutique about three weeks ago, inspired by her own inability to attend prom due to the exorbitant costs involved. Dr. Estella and her team worked closely with the Family Center to keep today’s students from missing out. When they sent flyers throughout the community requesting dresses, the response was overwhelming, with 250 dresses donated. The community went above and beyond the flyer’s requests, dropping off not only dresses, but shoes, handbags, and jewelry as well.

The abundance extended the event from one day to three. Another flyer was sent through the schools, detailing the event in English, Spanish, Haitian, and Creole. The students scanned the QR code and signed up for their shopping appointments online.

The ‘prom experience’ is more than the dance. It’s also about finding the dress. So, the “Say Yes to the Dress” team was determined to create the quintessential shopping experience in order to “make dreams come true,” according to Frances Saez, supervisor of the Family Center.

When the girls enter the center, they are matched with a dress consultant to take them through the various stations of prom necessities. “We believe that every student deserves the chance to feel beautiful, confident, and have the opportunity to attend a prom,” said Saez. The reactions of the girls and their families showed they succeeded.The girls radiated happiness after finding their perfect dress, some with smiles, others with happy tears.

Volunteers were eager to sign up. “It’s unbelievable to see the number of people involved,” said Robert Pennington, Assistant Superintendent of Schools. Their ranks ranged from public servants to passionate civilians. Among them was Deputy Superintendent Sandra Faioes, who said she was “promoted to Dress Consultant” for the day. The excitement was contagious as she and the other consultants guided the students through the various stations to create the ultimate shopping experience. Cheers bounced off the walls when a successful match was made. “We’re having fun with it,” said Saez.

The dresses are on racks in the conference room, along with mirrors, decorations, and a bell to ring each time a girl says “Yes!” to a dress. From there, the shoppers moved on to accessories to complete their look. A table was set up with Champagne flutes of juice and snacks for the girls and their families. And along with their ensembles, the students received free tickets to the prom.

Champagne flutes of juice and snacks for the girls and their families. (Julia Rachel)

Arleny Abreau, a senior from Brien McMahon, was one of the first to find her perfect dress. “I love what you guys are doing for Norwalk,” she said. “I’m so grateful to have this opportunity.”

The response from the community has paved the way for the boutique to become an annual event. “We hope to keep it for as long as we can,” said Deputy Superintendent (and dress Consultant) Faioes. Next year, organizers aim to expand by offering tuxedos and suits for the boys. And while they had anticipated being able to give dresses to 20 girls, 90 students have signed up already. “I just did not imagine receiving 200 dresses in a matter of three weeks,” Saez said.

Some of the many volunteers who help. (Julia Rachel)

The boutique is open Friday, May 10, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, May 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sign-up is still open, but walk-ins are welcome, too. The team wants to give away as many prom dresses as possible, so the boutique will also be open next Monday to Friday during the Family Center’s operating hours. No appointment is needed. Donations are still accepted and greatly appreciated. Any dresses that aren’t chosen will be carefully put into storage for next year’s event.

Amidst the glitz, glamour, and gleaming smiles, the “Say Yes to a Prom Dress” event marks a memorable celebration of community.

More information can be found on the Family Center Webpage.

Jewelry table. (Julia Rachel)

Handbag and shoe station. (Julia Rachel)