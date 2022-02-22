Norwalk promises to ‘do the hard work’ on equity

NORWALK, Conn. — The Equity and Justice for All initiative isn’t dead, it’s just a little derailed, said Norwalk Chief of Social Services Lamond Daniels.

“With anything, you can course correct,” he said.

Some Norwalkers may suspect otherwise, given that the equity initiative was slow to start after Mayor Harry Rilling announced it in the wake of George Floyd’s May 2020 death and the jolt the community got about a month ago, when Daniels divulged that the Bridgeport-based firm hired by Norwalk to spearhead the initiative, Led By Us, had been let go in August.

Daniels promised that the firm’s report would be released and that’s happened: it’s in the packet for the latest Common Council Community Services Committee meeting.

Committee members discussed it and their frustrations last week, developing a consensus for action:

Form the Equity and Justice for All Commission that Led By Us had been hired to create

the Equity and Justice for All Commission that Led By Us had been hired to create Find funding for a full-time Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) officer, who will work with the Commission

for a full-time Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) officer, who will work with the Commission Identify and go after “low-hanging fruit”

‘Enough material’

“This is not easy work,” Daniels to the Committee. “I think someone mentioned, it’s complex, it’s difficult. And there’s many perspectives of how this should get done.”

But, he said, “We do have some foundational pieces that were done…. I think we do have something to work with.”

The Led By Us report comes across as “fluff” at first but then makes points that Norwalk has either started working on or is aware of, Council member Diana Révolus (D-District B) said. Council member Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) agreed that there were “certainly some things missing” in the document.

Equity Comprehensive Conditions Analysis Report 22-0216 Led By Us reduced

But the report in combination with the 1993 Blue Ribbon Report on Race Relations provide “enough material” to move forward, Council member Nicol Ayers (D-District A) said.

“I’m sure there’s other data sources that we could look at to really frame the work or where we want to go,” she said. “… We can’t just not do the work.”

She suggested a DEI officer, saying, “We need someone that is grounded in the city, to do the work in helping us move this initiative forward.”

Révolus said residential oversight of the police department “was a big part of this equity piece” and “we start with one thing, and it gets overlooked.”

As an example, Norwalk ACTS was founded to study black and brown children getting expelled from school “and we’re not talking about that at all right now,” she said.

A police civilian review board was also mentioned by citizens during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Rilling’s original Zoom call in May 2020 was called “specifically to address police accountability. There were so many citizens on the call that it lasted over an hour longer than planned,” Bob Giolitto, a member of the Saint Paul’s Race and Social Justice Coalition, said in an email read by Daniels.

“We were talking about a Committee that was supposed to be resident filled, that actually oversees what’s happening with the police department. That’s not being looked at here,” Révolus said.

“This goes way beyond just the police department,” Rilling replied to Révolus. “This goes into looking at systemic racism throughout the city of Norwalk, and what we can do to identify it, and eliminate it, or do the best to mitigate it.”

He had envisioned a permanent Commission and, “We need to get the Commission in place.”

While Rilling thought the City could hire a facilitator to train the Commission, “because we’re going to be bringing people together from various walks of life, people who very well may not have experience in trying to do these kinds of things,” and “stay with them for a little bit of time until they get up and running,” Ayers pressed for a permanent DEI officer.

“Systematic Racism has been a fabric of the United States since its exception. So we would sell ourselves short to think that we can solve this in a time frame of six months, 12 months, 24 months. These are big systems that we’re talking about,” Ayers said.

She said, “When you start to scratch the surface and some of these things are revealed, you need a qualified person to help get people through the process and get the community through the healing process. You cannot just bring somebody on for six months to train people, and then they walk away, we are setting ourselves up to fail. So when we’re looking at the longevity of this Commission, we need to tie to that conversation.”

Rilling said he liked that idea. The DEI officer would guide the Commission, help do research and go out with the Commission into the community and “ask the questions that a lot of communities don’t want to ask.”

As for the Commission itself, “It should be young people, it should be people who are vetted in the community, people who live the experience, people who know what’s going on, because I don’t know everything that’s going on in the community,” Rilling said. “I don’t know, I’ve never been a subject of racism. But there are people out there that have.”

Led By Us

Council member Thomas Keegan (R-District D) said that when the equity drive began, “I thought it was just a real big bite. And by that, I mean, it was a whole bunch of things that we were trying to do all at once. And I think that that may have bogged this down a little bit on that.”

“It definitely was an ambitious plan,” Daniels said. “But when you work with a consultant, the relationship is that ‘we create this ambitious plan and then you let us know if you can do it.’”

Led By Us agreed to get it done, he said.

“They decided the actual scope of work, and in the manner of what areas that they would do, they decided that the police interaction component (would wait),” Daniels said. “So it’s not ‘the City failed.’ It was a part of the process that when you engage in a consultancy, during that initial meeting, you talk about what does that timeline look like?”

Led By Us wanted to do the police component in “quarter four,” and the relationship ended before that part of the process, he said.

“There’s a lot of misperceptions of what happened. And I’m not at liberty to kind of go into detail,” Daniels said, citing the separation agreement with Led By Us.

“When you try something new, there’s always bound to be hiccups,” Rilling said. “What we’re trying to do now is cure those hiccups, and move forward in a way that we anticipated.”

Action plan

“I know people will say ‘we’re trying to be patient, but our patience is running thin,’ or ‘our patience is gone,’” Council member Greg Burnett (D-At Large) said. “But I guess we’re asking work with us, we are doing work, we’re trying to move this down the road. And as stated, we’re trying to do it the right way. But more importantly, we’re trying to do it in a way that it has impact.”

It’s a “phased approach,” he said. The report “in some cases, confirmed our belief and understanding of certain situations. And in other cases, it did open our eyes to ‘we definitely need to do more work here in Norwalk.’”

Phase two is establishing a Commission and phase three would be “execution, implementation and actually making a difference in the city of Norwalk.”

“My office is 100% committing committed to getting this done, but also committing to getting it done right,” Daniels said. “So the question was, what is right, what does right look like? And so I just think it’s important that we stay honest and true to a process that has started.”

Daniels said his office would identify “low hanging fruit” to shepherd through the Mayor’s Office and Rilling’s cabinet, “to start thoroughly looking at the report and identifying what are those opportunities that make sense.”

“I’m thinking is in the least we have some Ordinance (Committee) members come to our March meeting,” Community Services Committee Chairwoman Dominique Johnson said. That way they can “talk about this at length,” hash out the scope of the Commission, the duties and powers, and maybe the Ordinance Committee can begin working on it in April.

“I also think there’s some things that we can also be doing in those recommendations, some of those recommendations need to be deferred to other city departments,” Ayers said. “I don’t know why we need to wait to do that for a whole 30 days.”

Johnson invited the public to submit feedback on the Led By Us report by March 16. Council members’ email addresses are here.