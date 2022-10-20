Norwalk Pubic Library offers update

Includes new hours

NORWALK, Conn. — Here’s the latest update from Norwalk Public Library according to a news release.

New laptop kiosks are up and running at both the 1 Belden Ave. and 10 Washington St. locations. Each kiosk has six laptops for in-house use via self-checkout using your Norwalk Public Library card barcode number after you electronically sign the user agreement.

are up and running at both the 1 Belden Ave. and 10 Washington St. locations. Each kiosk has six laptops for in-house use via self-checkout using your Norwalk Public Library card barcode number after you electronically sign the user agreement. Westport Country Playhouse discount passes , each granting four people admission for just $5 apiece, are newly available to Library patrons. Each library has 12 passes. The season’s last play, From the Mississippi Delta, runs through Sunday Oct. 30. The 2023 season is scheduled to start in April. Other discount passes to parks, museums, nature centers, and such can also be had. Check with the Library for details.

, each granting four people admission for just $5 apiece, are newly available to Library patrons. Each library has 12 passes. The season’s last play, From the Mississippi Delta, runs through Sunday Oct. 30. The 2023 season is scheduled to start in April. Other discount passes to parks, museums, nature centers, and such can also be had. Check with the Library for details. A free interactive women’s health and wellness fair hosted by Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority’s Lambda Zeta Sigma Alumnae Chapter will take place at the SoNo Branch Library, 10 Washington St., on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon until 3 p.m. Expect blood pressure screening, face painting and a COVID-19 booster signup, plus refreshments (while they last). Naked Greens Restaurant gift certificates will be given to the first ten attendees.

ESL book club

Over the summer, 25 English-as-a-Second-Language (ESL) students took part in a virtual book club conducted by the Library’s Greater Norwalk Literacy Volunteers (GNLV) coordinator Shelly Yong.

Logging 140 combined reading hours, the students all enjoyed the program. Frontrunners were Anita (last name unavailable) with 17 hours, Snezana Mitrovic (13 hours), Julio Delgado (12 hours), Elvira Khinidi (11 hours), and Rosa Criollo (11 hours).

“Have You Eaten,” an article by GNLV adult pupil Shao Bai Ling, appeared in the April 2019 issue of adult ESL newspaper Easy English News.

“Reading in English was a challenge for all of them,” Yong said, “but I am so proud of them because they were always on time and they never quit.”

Rewards for the number of hours spent reading were a $50 Home Depot gift voucher, four ShopRite $20 gift certificates donated by Chinatown Express owner Wenli Zheng, and ten $10 dollar Home Goods and Walgreens gift certificates donated by Norwalk Dollar & Gift owner Jean Chen.

Yong’s “sincerity and tremendous work ethic while volunteering made me take notice,” said Library Director Sherelle Harris. “She is not a busybody. She is all about serving the community. We worked very well together, feeding off of each other’s energy to find the community needs and to fulfil them. Shelly is one of those unsung gems Norwalk should be proud to have.”

Yong and other tutors will attend the 2022 Connecticut Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages conference at Sacred Heart University on Saturday, Oct. 22.

New hours

The Library has expanded its evening and Sunday hours. Here’s the new schedule:

Main Library, 1 Belden Ave.

(Through May)

Mondays 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursdays 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Fridays 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturdays 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sundays 1 – 5 p.m.

SoNo Library, 10 Washington St.

(Through May)