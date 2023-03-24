Norwalk Public Library celebrates donated saltwater aquarium

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk resident John DiDomizio has donated a state-of-the-art, 185-gallon saltwater aquarium to the Norwalk Public Library and paid for five years of maintenance.

“This is a very special kind of donation. There are many wonderful benefactors who will donate something wonderful to the city, and then leave. That’s not what John has done,” said Alex Knopp, Norwalk Public Library Board of Trustees member, said Thursday at an event celebrating the donation.

“I’ve lived in Norwalk for 45 years now, and which is 60% of my life, and I figured it was time to do something for the city,” DiDomizio said.

A news release explained:

“The aquarium is home to about 15 different tropical fish, eight types of invertebrates and seven species of coral. All livestock in the tank is either captive-bred or responsibly and ethically collected from the wild and are compatible with each other. The equipment and livestock were supplied under contract with the Norwalk Public Library Foundation by Life Aquatic in New Canaan.

“The aquarium is manufactured of two pieces of 1-inch-thick curved glass fused together to form a perfect cylinder. The water filtration system utilizes four types: mechanical, chemical, biological and protein Skimming, separating dissolved organics out of the water column.

“The circulation pump is whisper quiet, energy-efficient and turns over 185 gallons of tank water about 12 times per hour. The heating system consists of 2-Titanium heating elements with a digital controller, which maintains tank temperature to within 1/10th of 1 degree. The lighting is the latest LED technology comprised of 3 modules that are synched together to operate as one.

“The lights are programmed, blending seven different, individually controlled color channels into the desired color spectrum, which gradually changes intensity over the course of the day to simulate sunrise, dawn, daylight, dusk, sunset and night. At night, the lighting mimics the moon’s actual phases, which encourages corals to spawn.

“Mayor Rilling thanks Mr. DiDomizio for this tremendous donation to the library community and knows that it will make a lasting impact on our youth’s enjoyment and education at the Norwalk Library.”

“As a cultural, intellectual and community center, the Library is a vital resource for Norwalk residents, it’s a place to seek knowledge and spark our imaginations. The aquarium is a perfect example of this,” said NPL Board of Trustees Chairwoman Moina Noor. “I’ve been lucky enough to see children on the step tools, looking very carefully at the variety of sea creatures, asking questions that lead to more questions. What could be better than that?”

“You just stare at this, and you’re mesmerized, and little children are going to be fascinated by it,” Mayor Harry Rilling said.

Knopp said DiDomizio reached out about a year ago and it took that long “to work out what has been a beneficial arrangement for the city for the library.” Guardian Services assessed the library’s infrastructure to ensure it could support the tank, which, according to Life Aquatic owner Randy Jahier, weighs 2,000 pounds.

The donation includes five years of restocking livestock and coral, funding for Life Aquatic to “replenish, clean and replace whatever needs to be replaced,” Knopp said.

Director of Children’s Services Vicky Oatis designed a 32-card set of aquarium cards for the kids, said DiDomizio, who cited the Wilton Library’s saltwater aquarium as part of the inspiration for his donation.

The kids have all seen the movie Finding Nemo and know that Nemo, a clownfish, has one misshapen fin, Jahier said.

“I came across a Clownfish six months or so ago with that same deformity. And I’ve been saving it for this,” he said. “…In the wild, these Clownfish, they’re lucky if they live three or four years. I have a pair of Clownfish in our store that’s 23 years old, which is one of the oldest Clownfish I’ve ever heard of, honestly. So these can be here for, you know, I can’t say for sure how old these fish are, but they could certainly be here for a couple of decades.”

Oatis said she can talk a bit about every type of fish in the tank and Wednesday, a pair of children ran in, excitedly talking about Nemo and Dory.

“It’s so much excitement, but also the curiosity evoked within them,” she said. “They come they want to know all about the different fish we are going to be adding, thanks to John. He gave us the idea to add a poster with all the species. We’re also going to have an iPad so kids can flip through and learn more about each of the fish in the aquarium as well. So, it’s just a wonderful opportunity for the community of Norwalk to be able to come in and see this delightful new addition to our space.”

