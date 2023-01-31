Quantcast

Norwalk Public Library events

Scenes from a Norwalk Public Library citizenship class. (Contributed)

Announcements of interest.

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk Public Library announcements for you:

  • Citizenship classes
  • Take Your Child to the Library Day
  • ‘Eyes Up’
  • ‘Blunt truths’

Citizenship

Citizenship classes conducted by Norwalk Public Library in partnership with Stamford Public Schools Adult & Continuing Education Program will be open to the public on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.  beginning Feb. 1 at the Library’s Main Branch, 1 Belden Ave.   According to a news release, attendees can also get help from the Library’s Greater Norwalk Literacy Volunteer Tutors.

Pamela Klem, a Volunteer Tutor since 2016, recently helped Ramon Emilio Viloria, Rosalia Ventura-Vilorio, and Sumira Kumari Giri pass their U.S. citizenship exams.

“We memorized the one hundred civics questions,” Ramon Viloria said.  “Pam is a good teacher. She practiced the questions with my wife and also gave us a lot of historical background.  We love her class.  It helped us out a lot.”

“Mrs. Pam, my teacher, helped me lean the questions, not only what they’re saying, but the history and information behind it,” Sumira said. “She really helped me a lot, even with the confidence I needed to pass the citizenship test.”

 

Take your child to the library

(Contributed)

It’ll be Take Your Child to the Library Day on Saturday Feb 4. The Main Branch will host a sea creature hunt with prizes in the children’s room from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., and the SoNo Branch, located at 10 Washington St., will have balloon painting in the children’s department from 1 to 2 p.m.  For more info, call (203) 899-2790 ext. 15901.

 

‘Fed up’

Benn Grannis. (Contributed)

In Eyes Up, Eagle Scout Benn Grannis, a Norwalker who “is fed up with distracted drivers and people living on their phones,” will speak about his 7,000- and 44,000-mile cross-country bike rides promoting awareness and “digital wellness” on Sunday Feb. 12, from 2 until 3:30 p.m. at the Main Branch.

Mayor Harry Rilling, who shares Grannis’ concerns about errant motorists, will offer an introduction.  Register by email to Cynde Bloom Lahey at [email protected].  Ben Grannis’ website is at https://www.eyesupride.com/speaking

 

‘Rooting for Tarzan’

Attorneys Bob L. Pellegrino, left, and Michael A. Jefferson. (Contributed)

Described as “the most honest discussion ever presented,” Attorneys Michael A. Jefferson and Bob L. Pellegrino’s Rooting for Tarzan: The Socialization of Whites and Blacks in American Society will offer “blunt truths” from 6 until 7 p.m.  Wednesday Feb. 22 at the Main Branch.

Pellegrino, the author of I See Color, emerged from an all-white upbringing to find his liberal values tested upon mingling with Black students in college.  Jefferson, a former talk show host who authored Deo Vindice: The Resurrection, founded Afro-American male self-improvement group Kiyama Movement, and is a four-time Connecticut NAACP designee as one of the state’s 100 Most Influential Blacks.  Fifty copies of both books will be given to attendees.  Register by email to Shelly Yong at [email protected].

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>