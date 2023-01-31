Norwalk Public Library events

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk Public Library announcements for you:

Citizenship classes conducted by Norwalk Public Library in partnership with Stamford Public Schools Adult & Continuing Education Program will be open to the public on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. beginning Feb. 1 at the Library’s Main Branch, 1 Belden Ave. According to a news release, attendees can also get help from the Library’s Greater Norwalk Literacy Volunteer Tutors.

Pamela Klem, a Volunteer Tutor since 2016, recently helped Ramon Emilio Viloria, Rosalia Ventura-Vilorio, and Sumira Kumari Giri pass their U.S. citizenship exams.

“We memorized the one hundred civics questions,” Ramon Viloria said. “Pam is a good teacher. She practiced the questions with my wife and also gave us a lot of historical background. We love her class. It helped us out a lot.”

“Mrs. Pam, my teacher, helped me lean the questions, not only what they’re saying, but the history and information behind it,” Sumira said. “She really helped me a lot, even with the confidence I needed to pass the citizenship test.”

It’ll be Take Your Child to the Library Day on Saturday Feb 4. The Main Branch will host a sea creature hunt with prizes in the children’s room from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., and the SoNo Branch, located at 10 Washington St., will have balloon painting in the children’s department from 1 to 2 p.m. For more info, call (203) 899-2790 ext. 15901.

In Eyes Up, Eagle Scout Benn Grannis, a Norwalker who “is fed up with distracted drivers and people living on their phones,” will speak about his 7,000- and 44,000-mile cross-country bike rides promoting awareness and “digital wellness” on Sunday Feb. 12, from 2 until 3:30 p.m. at the Main Branch.

Mayor Harry Rilling, who shares Grannis’ concerns about errant motorists, will offer an introduction. Register by email to Cynde Bloom Lahey at [email protected]. Ben Grannis’ website is at https://www.eyesupride.com/speaking

Described as “the most honest discussion ever presented,” Attorneys Michael A. Jefferson and Bob L. Pellegrino’s Rooting for Tarzan: The Socialization of Whites and Blacks in American Society will offer “blunt truths” from 6 until 7 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 22 at the Main Branch.

Pellegrino, the author of I See Color, emerged from an all-white upbringing to find his liberal values tested upon mingling with Black students in college. Jefferson, a former talk show host who authored Deo Vindice: The Resurrection, founded Afro-American male self-improvement group Kiyama Movement, and is a four-time Connecticut NAACP designee as one of the state’s 100 Most Influential Blacks. Fifty copies of both books will be given to attendees. Register by email to Shelly Yong at [email protected].