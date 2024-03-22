Norwalk Public Library throws housewarming party for its fish

A party with coffee and cake on Friday March 22 from noon until 2 p.m. at Norwalk Public Library Main Branch, 1 Belden Avenue will celebrate the first anniversary of the donation of a 185-gallon aquarium to the children‘s department by longtime Norwalker John DiDomizio, according to a news release.

Installed by New Canaan aquarium store Life Aquatic under contract with the Norwalk Public Library Foundation, the aquarium originally housed about 15 different tropical fish, eight types of invertebrates, and seven species of coral, all said to be “either captive-bred or responsibly and ethically collected from the wild and compatible with each other.”

Life Aquatic owner Randy Jahier will discuss the tank at 12:30, and DiDomizio will tell of subsequent additions to the aquarium’s population.

DiDomizio, a former chairman of the board at Christian Community Action in Norwalk, has earned awards from the local Red Cross Chapter and the Diocese of Bridgeport for his role in preventing hunger, and was honored by the Voluntary Action Center for helping to provide books to food pantry clients’ children.

Mayor Rilling said “I am so pleased to hear that the Library’s Children’s Aquarium has been visited by so many families in our community since its unveiling one year ago. I want to extend another heartfelt thank you to Mr. DiDomizio, who made an incredible donation to help make this aquarium possible. I know the aquarium will have a lasting impact on our youth’s enjoyment and education at our beloved library.”