Norwalk Public Schools names Jules Douge as a New Assistant Principal

The Norwalk Board of Education has approved the appointment of Jules Douge as a new assistant principal at West Rocks Middle School. He will join the administrative team led by Principal Adam Reynolds and work alongside current

assistant principal Beth Amaral. Douge transfers to West Rocks from Kendall College & Career Academy where he has served as a social worker since 2018. He’s also been a member of the KCCA Instruction Team Leadership, the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Lead for the school, and an NPS Equity & Excellence Ambassador. Douge roots his educational philosophy in resilience, problem-solving, and decision-making skills that were forged during his childhood. His upbringing illuminated the collective changes faced by those from impoverished, labeled or disenfranchised backgrounds. He’s committed to addressing societal disparities and his expertise extends to social-emotional and academic earning for social justice leadership.

Professionally, he’s delved into diverse realms that encompass education, healthcare, community organizing, advocacy, social justice, mental health and evidence-based practices. His multi-faced background equips him to navigate the intersections of education, health and social well-being with a passion for fostering positive change. He holds a Master’s degree in Social Work from Hunter College and a Master’s degree in Health Administration from the University of New Haven. He also obtained a Sixth-Year Degree Administrator Certification from Sacred Heart University. Douge will start at West Rocks on Feb. 26.