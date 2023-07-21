Norwalk P&Z Commissioners continue to discuss proposed upzoning

Planning and Zoning Commissioner Mike Mushak, June 21 in City Hall. (Nancy Chapman)

NORWALK, Conn. — After hearing from the public’s thoughts on the proposed zoning updates, the Planning and Zoning Commission started its own discussion two weeks ago, particularly focused on the proposal to allow two-family homes in some neighborhoods that are currently zoned for single-family houses.

While members voiced split opinions at that time, two members—Ana Tabachneck and Mike Mushak—were not at that meeting, so Chair Lou Schulman invited them to weigh in Wednesday.

Both said that they had reservations about moving forward with the upzoning as described.

“I think we ought to put aside all of the upzoning from single-family to two-family for now,” Mushak said.

He said that he has a unique perspective on this issue as someone who has “been living in a two-family zone for 23 years” and has been “in the trenches fighting for better enforcement.” He said he was concerned that the upzoning might lead to more people purchasing properties as investment opportunities.

“I’ve seen what absentee landlords can do to destabilize a neighborhood,” he said. “That’s a term that we live and breathe every day here in Golden Hill because we’ve seen that a bad landlord can destabilize a whole section of our neighborhood—as soon as trash is out in front and not picked up, and rules are broken and people parking on the front lawns, it tends to spread.”

Planning and Zoning Commissioner Ana Tabachneck, June 21 in City Hall. (Nancy Chapman)

Tabachneck said that she believed it was “really important to look at the data,” including what City staff has shared. She said that while she didn’t think they should “throw the baby out with the bathwater and eliminate the idea of converting some parts of streets to 1-2 families,” she had concerns about the areas chosen.

“I am disappointed that the determinations of where there should be upzoning was made solely based on proximity to transportation and employment and available infrastructure and didn’t take into account street-level attributes such as the width of the street, the current use of on-street parking, whether the street floods,” she said. “I think there are some streets that were proposed for upzoning that shouldn’t be upzoned, and other ones that got pulled back in June that I actually think are better for upzoning.”

Mushak agreed, stating that many of the neighborhoods slated for two-family zoning were neighborhoods that were built pre-World War II, with tight streets.

“The stress that the upzoning would create, to me, it far exceeds the benefit of having the additional housing to help alleviate the housing crisis,” he said.

He said that he would take it off the table for “two years, three years,” and see how some other initiatives in the city, like the new regulations around accessory dwelling units played out.

She specifically called for pulling East Norwalk off the table at least until the lane changes and traffic light timing projects are completed along East Avenue.

“I’m not sure if that’s part of the Walk Bridge or what that’s part of, but I think when those two things are done, it would be a good idea to revisit that area, but until then I’m very concerned about that,” she said.

Both Tabachneck and Mushak said that they were concerned that converting some single-family homes into two-family homes wouldn’t aid in home ownership.

“I don’t want to see single family homes, that could be owner occupied or rented, removed from the market and replaced with double rentals across the board, because I just think that’s not just an increase in opportunity, that’s also a loss of something,” Tabachneck said.

She said that if they went forward with the proposal to upzone she would like to see them “require those one to two families to be owner occupied in at least one unit.”

Mushak said that he’s been following real estate trends and said that “investors are being advised to go into multifamily and single-family homes in neighborhoods to invest as investment properties.”

“I’m afraid that the upzoning is simply going to be a pass to buy up properties by investors and have them live out of town,” he said.

Mushak said that there are “other ways to encourage homeownership,” such as first-time homebuyer programs, and added that the city has been “doing a lot of things right in terms of making walkable and sustainable neighborhoods near transit.” But he said he was concerned about the consequences of upzoning neighborhoods.

“I think the upzoning is a very delicate condition, where you may end up with investors, but not encouraging the homeownership we’re trying to do,” he said.

Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said that he believed the process was working as intended.

“It was always the way we set the process up—we released the map, the regulations. We got feedback from the public at public hearings, and then we adjusted accordingly,” he said. “So I think that part of the process is working just how we envisioned it working.”

He said that the updated version of what neighborhoods would be included for upzoning “addresses a lot of the things you just talked about, in terms of areas removed, particularly what Mr. Mushak was talking about.”

“I think it’s fair to say from a planning perspective a lot of things do make sense, but when you get to the ground level, maybe it doesn’t always make as much sense, so I think we took that into account,” he said.

Kleppin said that he believed it’s OK if they went past their initial timeline of voting on the regulations this fall.

“I think it should take the amount of time it needs to take—so if that means spring, that means March, that means July of next year, that’s fine too, as long as you’re making progress and working at it, and making the edits you want to see made.”

The Commission’s next meeting is Aug. 2, which Schulman said could also include a discussion on the upzoning.

Kelly Prinz, formerly Kelly Kultys, is the founder of Coastal Connecticut Times.

