Norwalk P&Z considers private school application for LaKota Oaks property

NORWALK, Conn. — Event venue LaKota Oaks would be transformed into a K-12 private school in a proposal up for a Planning and Zoning public hearing Tuesday.

It would provide a welcome alternative to Norwalk Public Schools, five city parents wrote to P&Z. On the other hand, West Norwalk Association President Anthony Carrano reported in April that more than 100 neighbors oppose the application.

“Obviously, the quiet West Norwalk neighborhood will not be the same. The entrances are on 2 local streets that do not have sidewalks,” Carrano wrote.

LaKota Oaks, a former seminary on 66 acres at 32 Weed Ave., was known as the Dolce Center for 15 years before Queens Plaza West LLC, a real estate investment and development company headquartered in Dix Hills, N.Y., acquired it in 2018.

Schoolhouse Academy won’t change the buildings’ exteriors and doesn’t plan to board students, City documents state. Its student population would hit its maximum 650 in several years’ time.

Parental responses indicate that about half the student body will be from Norwalk, Attorney Elizabeth “Liz” Suchy of Carmody Torrance Sandak and Hennessey said in a letter to Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin. A few years after opening, once fundraising has kicked in, scholarships “will be awarded on a need basis, unrelated to where a student resides.”

It will be an option for families who may be unable to afford existing private schools and may be additionally attractive as it’s not affiliated with any religious order, she said. “Further, the proposed school will adaptively reuse an underutilized and underperforming building without any changes to the physical appearance of the buildings or grounds. If acceptable to the Commission, the Applicant would consider allowing civic and other groups to hold events at the Property, if they do not conflict with school operations or functions and provided proper and sufficient insurance coverage is provided.”

No students would drive to school, according to Suchy.

The property is governed by a Declaration of Grant of Conservation Restriction, which mandates that anyone eligible to be in the West Norwalk Property Owners Association be allowed to walk the grounds, Suchy explained.

“The subject property is unique, considering its location in a predominantly single-family zone,” Kleppin said in a memo to P&Z Commissioners. “In addition, the existing use and historical uses are also unique, and a significant portion of the property contains regulated areas or are under a conservation easement.”

While its “size and building makeup are ideal for a private school,” its “location and proposed use raise concerns about traffic,” Kleppin continued. In addition, ensuring that sensitive environmental areas are permanently protected, as well as maintaining public access to the property must also be considered.” Planning and Zoning recommends the Commission consider conservation easements to prevent Schoolhouse Academy from building a sports field behind Little Fox Lane and also preserve the ambience of Huckleberry Drive South.

“Considering the proposed use as a school and that student and staff safety should be the priority concern, the applicant should review the intended site layout and access to see if there are ways to separate the public access from the school grounds, which would allow the school to operate safely but also guarantee the public perpetual access to the grounds which are conserved and contain the walking network,” Kleppin wrote.

A peer traffic review resulted in a request for the applicant to install sidewalks on Weed Avenue.

Schoolhouse Academy should “be required to comply with the same standards as the City for public schools in terms of the walking and busing radius,” Kleppin wrote. “This standard includes necessary improvements to the infrastructure on the property and in the right-of-way in order to make walking and bussing feasible, which is required when the City contemplates constructing schools.”

Traffic engineer Michael Galante of Hardesty & Hanover LLC responded by saying that a sidewalk along the .4-mile site frontage on Weed Avenue would “serve no purpose” and would likely never have a sidewalk connected to it, either by the City or another property owner. He said no students are expected to walk to the academy and, “there is no benefit to providing a sidewalk that will not serve anyone and certainly not serve Little Fox Elementary School or the Schoolhouse Academy students.”

Kleppin also said Schoolhouse Academy needs to provide information on its internal traffic circulation plans, but this is not expected before the hearing. Galante said proposed school bell times have been changed to accommodate needs at the intersection of Fillow Street and Richards Avenue.

Tax benefits are also questioned, as LaKota Oaks paid “$355,764 for the 2020 grand list which includes a $32,207 sewer use fee,” Kleppin said.

That’s not in the Commission’s purview, Suchy replied, adding that Schoolhouse Academy is a for-profit entity. Further, it will be a tenant and not a property owner, so it can’t agree to restrictions and “is not aware of other conservation easements imposed on other private schools such as Winston Prep, All Saints Catholic School, or even any City of Norwalk Public School; therefore, it is inappropriate to impose such a restriction on this institution.”

P&Z has posted the letters it received on the application, through June 24.

Ernie DesRochers, a former Zoning Commissioner, is among the application’s supporters.

“The property was developed at a conference center by GTE for their sole and exclusive use in circa 1981,” DesRochers wrote. “Subsequent to that Prudential bought the property and ran it as a conference center for their own use. The nature of offsite conferences has evolved over the past 25 years +/- and as a result the zoning was changed to allow more and more companies to use the facility in order to allow the owners to properly market the facility and make it economically viable.”

In more than three decades as a West Norwalk resident, DesRochers is familiar with the property and its issues, he said, calling its owners “good neighbors.”

“While the conference business is changing on account of Covid and the advancement in tech, the need for a top-quality affordable school alternative has increased. Schoolhouse Academy will fill that gap giving parents in the area an additional option to educate their children.”

Jordan Harter, a Norwalk parent and New York City school administrator, said the school would be a gift to the city.

“{I}t would be a timeless mistake to allow this opportunity to pass our town, and its children, by,” Harter wrote. “Our area boasts some of the most sought-after schools in the country, but the cost for such an education is prohibitive for most families. We have a chance to extend an affordable private school education to more children and families right here in Norwalk, with Schoolhouse Academy. (Not to mention, on an ideal property for even more diverse experiences).”

Amy Esparza, a Rowayton mom, said that when her two daughters reach middle school age, the family’s “unsatisfactory” options would be Roton “or private school which would pose a huge financial barrier, one we cannot sustain, especially with two children.”

“We have attended the Schoolhouse Academy’s informational sessions, tours, and spoken directly with the founders at length,” Esparza wrote. “It, by far and away, seems to be the only sensible choice for our children offering challenging academics, top notch staff, and reasonable tuition. We have discussed at length if we cannot attend the Schoolhouse, it would be necessary to relocate for our children to attend other schools, which we want to avoid as we do cherish our Rowayton community.”

Other parent responses:

“ It is a wonderful opportunity for all Norwalk Residents to have a different choice of school other than the public schools in Norwalk,” Henrietta Manna, a West Norwalk resident, wrote, speculating that “perhaps our daughter can start high school there while our son would be in middle school there.”

to see a private school in our town that can compete with the surrounding schools in Westport, Stamford, New Canaan & Greenwich,” wrote Niki McDonald, a Blue Mountain Court resident. “As our society evolves, many parents have come to realize that schools are not one size fits all,” Kerrie Huxta wrote. “The model that SchoolHouse Academy provides is forward thinking and meets the needs of many students who seek hands-on learning. I expect this school will provide our future generations with the education and foundation needed for success in life and careers.”

“I welcome the school to the neighborhood as long as they do not alter the beautiful open areas, wetlands, woodlands, and historic structures (barn, cemetary, stations of the cross) that are part of the property’s and city’s natural and cultural heritage,” Erin Willigan wrote.

MaryAnn Wirth, 81, objected to the online nature of the public hearing. “There is no reason for this with so many public and private meetings taking place with no masks. This should take place at City Hall in person,” she wrote.

She lives across the street from LaKota Oaks and already accommodates Fox Run Elementary School, where children get a “great education,” and Norwalk Community College.

“I do not feel I need to accommodate a private school especially for children outside of Norwalk when there is a great education right here in Norwalk,” Wirth wrote. “…I already have enough speeding outside my home which makes it difficult to get out of my driveway and I really do not need more. I did not move to 43 Weed Ave. to accommodate a private school where there would be noisy children which children are entitled to be noisy because of their youth, sports and field games, and adoring parents who will want to attend these events.”