Norwalk P&Z, Costco settle appeal

A look at the Costco expansion on Connecticut Avenue (Courtesy of Norwalk)

After an executive session on Wednesday, Norwalk’s Planning and Zoning Commission agreed to settle the appeal Costco filed in Superior Court. The appeal alleged the commission “acted illegally, arbitrarily, and in abuse of discretion” by imposing certain conditions in February when it approved Costco’s application to expand.

“Costco reached out to the City regarding a settlement, and upon discussion and consideration, Costco has agreed to modifications to their project which are consistent with the conditions initially imposed by the Commission,” Steve Kleppin, the city’s director of Planning and Zoning, said in a statement.

Costco had argued that the commission “lacked any statutory or regulatory authority” to impose conditions such as:

That the applicant shall explore the feasibility of installing rooftop solar atop the existing Costco building. The analysis shall be presented and reviewed with staff prior to obtaining a zoning permit.

That the applicant shall install solar panels on the rooftop of the new tire center building, oriented to capture the maximum solar exposure.

That the applicant shall install a solar canopy atop the new decked parking extension to the greatest extent possible. A plan shall be presented and reviewed with staff prior to obtaining a zoning permit.

That the applicant shall be responsible for the installation of fiber optic cables to facilitate adaptive signalization along this section of the corridor.

However, Kleppin said the company agreed to modify the project to meet these conditions. No further details were available.

The settlement means Costco’s expansion plans along Connecticut Avenue can move forward. The plans call for demolishing the vacant Doubletree hotel to expand and improve the parking garage, relocating the Costco tire center to a new 5,400 square foot building close to Connecticut Avenue, adding 14,000 square feet to the front of the warehouse, and improving vehicle access and circulation.