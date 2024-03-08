Norwalk P&Z Gets First Look at New Plans for Vacant Main Avenue Site

A look at one of the three structures proposed for 272-280 Main Avenue.

What was thought to be the future site of a large big-box store—presumably BJ’s—might now be home to a coffee shop, drive-thru restaurant, retail space, and 10 apartments. But Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commissioners expressed skepticism over the latest iteration for the Main Avenue site, with one calling the new proposal “underwhelming.”

The Commission got its first look at the latest proposal for 272-280 Main Avenue on Wednesday. For years, the site has been referred to as the BJ’s site, after an initial proposal dating back to 2013. Next, the Commission approved plans for a 100,000 square-foot retail development called “The Village” in 2017, but that approval expired in 2023.

Approval for The Village had been appealed numerous times by residents concerned about the impact of the development, particularly the traffic it would bring to the area.

Attorney Liz Suchy, representing the applicant, described the latest plans to develop the site with three independent structures: a 2,200 square-foot coffee shop, a 2,200 square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru, and an 18,000 square-foot building with 10 apartments and retail space on the bottom.

Some renderings of the proposed site.

But commissioners and city staff expressed skepticism over that plan.

“This is one of the few spots in this city that has yet to be developed,” Commissioner Nick Kantor said. “It’s got a lot of potential, and we’re ending up with three pretty small buildings at the end of the day.”

Kantor said he was surprised that this is what the developer would like to do with the site.

Commissioner Richard Roina said he was curious as to why the developer put forward the “underwhelming application.”

“It’s a challenging site,” Suchy said.

The property is the former home of ELINCO (Electric Indicator Co.) and is a Superfund site that was put on the national priority list in 1984. It was declared ready for reuse in September 2020. There’s a groundwater treatment building on the site, which Suchy said would remain, and access to it would be maintained.

A rendering of the potential restaurant on site.

She also said that this new plan is what the “interest in the market is.”

Bryan Baker, the city’s principal planner, said the site was mainly made up of a lot of parking and questioned some of the applicant’s traffic plans. Suchy said that based on their counts, they wouldn’t need to add a traffic light in front of the property.

But Baker said that if the retail component was to become popular, as with a Starbucks and a Trader Joe’s, that could draw more traffic.

“Sometimes what’s in the ITE [traffic] manual doesn’t line up with reality,” he said, offering as an example the Chick-Fil-A site on Connecticut Avenue, which recently was reconfigured for at least the second time to address traffic challenges.

This was just a preapplication review by the commission. It voted unanimously to have a peer review traffic study done, the next step.

The applicant and the proposal will come back before the board for a full review, with more detailed plans and discussion. Commissioners emphasized that they wanted to hear from the applicant about why they are putting forth this proposal.

“I’d love to have that conversation,” Kantor said. “It feels like such a unique parcel.”