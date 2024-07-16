Norwalk receives $14 million federal grant to improve MLK corridor

A look at the area that the RAISE grant will enhance. (Courtesy of Norwalk)

The area around the South Norwalk Train Station, particularly the two miles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be getting $14 million worth of improvements thanks to a federal grant.

“This $14 million will be transformational for Southwestern Connecticut—creating safer, cleaner, and more accessible thoroughfares for the people of Norwalk,” said Congressman Jim Himes in a statement. “The MLK Corridor Equitable Mobility Enhancement Project is the exact type of endeavor we hoped to support when we passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law last year, and I look forward to continued work with the federal and state delegations to make travel through our communities easier for drivers, bikers, and pedestrians.”

The funding comes through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. The funding will go toward a variety of Complete Streets-related improvements along MLK and six additional roadways in the area. This project will include: roadway diets, connectivity enhancements, separated bike lanes, improved pedestrian and transit accommodations, updated wayfinding signage, landscaping like street trees, green infrastructure, and digital signage with “real-time transit information.”

City officials said in the grant application that the project would “improve safety and reduce conflicts for all roadway users… reduce the heat island effect in the area…[and] encourage walking and cycling thereby serving to improve public health and increase affordable transportation mobility.”

“Smart investments in infrastructure to make our roadways safer and improve accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users will benefit the entire community and I look forward to seeing this redesigned section of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive,” State Rep. Tracy Marra, R-141, which represents Darien and Norwalk, said in a statement.

The funding comes alongside other public and private investments in the area, including $11 million in funding for improvements to the Webster Street lot; approved development projects that are bringing an additional 400+ housing units and commercial spaces to the Chestnut/Monroe Street area, with some projects, like the Platform, already open; and a $6 million state grant that will support infrastructure improvements, particularly the 15-17 Chestnut Street project.

“By investing at all three levels of government directly where people live, we can benefit thousands of lives, beautify our city, and support our community, continuing to focus on advancing safety, housing, business and education,” State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-25, who represents Norwalk, said in a statement.

According to the grant application, construction on the project is scheduled to start in August 2025.