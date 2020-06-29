Norwalk Republican Registrar called racist, urged to resign

NORWALK, Conn. —Karen Doyle Lyons, under fire for a Facebook post deemed racist, is resisting calls for her resignation from her long-time post as Norwalk Republican Registrar. Some are coming from Norwalk Republican Party leadership. Others are from powerful Democrats, including Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.

Doyle Lyons responded to a Facebook post last week with the words, “No more Black History Month because many of us know more then many Blacks.”

Amid a torrential outcry, Doyle Lyons states that her words are taken out of context, that you have to see the rest of her comments: she meant that Black history should be taught year-round.

“I am just saying study, learn not just one month but all year. I do and so should many others,” she said days ago in a follow-up Facebook comment.

It’s not flying with Norwalk Branch NAACP President Brenda Penn-Williams and Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez. On Sunday, they released a joint statement:

“We are calling for the immediate resignation of Karen Doyle-Lyons from her position as Registrar of Voters. Her recent inflammatory comments on social media make it clear that Karen Doyle-Lyons holds negative views and beliefs against people of color, and against Black people in particular. To put it plainly, she is a racist.

“The 2020 Election is the election of our lifetimes. Literally, this election may mean life or death for Black people, and for all people of color and minorities. Karen Doyle-Lyons’ racist comments make it unacceptable for her to be involved in this election in any way. She needs to resign immediately.”

NancyOnNorwalk also received a statement from Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Carl Dickens:

“Karen Lyons has served the City of Norwalk as its Registrar of Voters for 20 years. Registrars have recognized her expertise in Fairfield County and the State of Connecticut. Previously she served two terms on the Norwalk City Council. She has spent countless hours volunteering and advocating on behalf of children, the elderly, and, especially, veterans.

“Friday, Karen Lyons made the appropriate decision to step down from her position as Registrar of voters and to withdraw her candidacy for election to another term as Registrar. Letters to that effect were sent to appropriate recipients, including the Republican Town Committee, the Town Clerk, Mayor Rilling, and Chief of Staff Laoise King as well as to the Norwalk Director of Personnel.

“It is my understanding that Karen Lyons has disavowed the letters she sent. This is a surprise and a disappointment.”

‘Appropriate decision’

Doyle Lyons’ Facebook comments were made June 22. On Thursday, an RTC email blast, sent to members, called the post “very egregious {and} insensitive.”

“The Post is not something that Republicans and, in particular, this RTC can ever accept or stand for,” Dickens said. “Therefore, we moved quickly to ask for the immediate resignation by Karen Lyons from the position of Registrar of Voters and also asked that she resign from the Norwalk RTC and her status as Vice-Chair of District A.”

It continued:

“Today, Karen Lyons made the appropriate decision to step down from her position as Registrar of voters and to withdraw her candidacy for election to another term as Registrar

“In the coming days, the Republican Party will seek a candidate to replace Karen Lyons on the November Ballot.

“Karen will be vacating her office and position at City Hall on the 20th of July 2020. A quote from Karen, ‘I am truly sorry for the wording on Facebook; it was not my intent to insult anyone.’”

In May, Norwalk Republicans endorsed Doyle Lyons for reelection. Republican Town Clerk Rick McQuaid said Sunday that he has a letter from Doyle Lyons saying she was withdrawing.

That was a draft of a letter, and was followed by a letter saying the opposite, Doyle Lyons said Sunday. She sent the “draft” after being “threatened and bullied on Wednesday night.”

Dickens said there was “nothing of the sort.”

“I was not the only one that was speaking with her regards the situation: no bullying, no threats,” he wrote.

“On advice and reflection, I will not be resigning, retiring or withdrawing my (candidacy). The information that was given was incorrect, defamatory and it wasn’t fair,” she said.

It’s “getting blown up,” and her words have been taken out of context and mischaracterized, “a spin,” Doyle Lyons said. “I’ve gotten a calls from half the Town Committee. Half my co-workers found out about it.”

“I’m just saying, study and learn all year long,” Doyle Lyons explained.

Her post was met with responses that include:

“in this day and age, some leftist will get her fired for it.”

“Karen Doyle Lyons you racist-ed when you should have french fried”

“not true… just because it’s not taught in our school system doesn’t mean blacks don’t know…”

“I always said that If I offended anyone, I would certainly apologize,” Doyle Lyons said Sunday, asserting that many people feel Black history should be taught year-round.

“Carl Dickens took it out of context, threatened and bullied me on Wednesday night, then got to the Mayor and they said, ‘If you resign, the Mayor will not call the dogs,’” she said.

‘Disgusted by her comments’

Mayor Harry Rilling released this statement Sunday evening:

“I condemn the comments made recently by Registrar of Voters Karen Doyle-Lyons on Facebook. They were ignorant, hurtful, and racist. I was disgusted by her comments and immediately contacted the Chair of the RTC and asked for her resignation. I was relieved when she submitted a letter of resignation. Ms. Doyle-Lyons is now apparently trying to rescind that letter of resignation. As an elected official, she cannot be terminated from her job at the City of Norwalk, and we are evaluating our legal options.

“Ms. Doyle-Lyons serves as an elected official, and it is clear she is not representing the Norwalk community. I spoke to Secretary of State Merrill last week and raised my concerns about having Ms. Doyle-Lyons remain as Registrar. I know her office is reviewing this matter and her conduct.

“Free and fair elections are the foundation of our country’s democracy. All registered voters should be free to cast a ballot without worry that the election process is anything less than fair and unbiased. Those overseeing elections must be fair and impartial. The comments made by Ms. Doyle-Lyons render her unfit to hold such an important office. To ensure our elections are conducted honestly and fairly, those overseeing the process must be impartial. Karen Doyle-Lyons must resign now.”

Merrill released this statement:

“Elections are about public trust and Norwalk Registrar of Voters Karen Lyons has broken that trust with her disgusting and indefensible comments. She should resign immediately.

“Registrar Lyons’ comments have cast doubt on her ability to conduct an election that is free from bias and fair to all of her constituents, and I am carefully reviewing every option within the authority of my office to ensure that the voters of Norwalk have elections, and election officials, worthy of their trust.”

Doyle Lyons said she has her family’s support, and that’s the most important thing. There’s a primary on Aug. 7 and anyone who is interested in being a pollworker should call her.