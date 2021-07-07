Norwalk Republicans are on the move

Representing Norwalk’s 10,000 registered Republicans, there is new energy at the Norwalk Republican Town Committee (RTC). New leadership, updated By-Laws, new outreach plus new members are creating new momentum!

In the past three months we:

Co-sponsored a rally outside City Hall with CT 169 Strong to keep Norwalk control over Norwalk land use decisions (a success – the State bills threatening this were defeated!)

Issued a statement of support for Juneteenth, the new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

Reached out to the newly forming Norwalk Independent Party to find ways to work together.

Invited the Log Cabin (LGBTQ+) Republican organization to speak to us.

We are currently assembling a dynamic slate of candidates for the Municipal elections this November.

As we head into the November election season, we continue to strongly support policies that we believe will make Norwalk a better place:

Keep our property taxes low. Property taxes are linked to real estate values and not personal incomes – we must pay them even if we lose our jobs, retire or live on fixed incomes. To ensure low property taxes, city government needs to be efficient & transparent; spending needs to be strictly controlled and our prestigious Triple AAA bond ratings need to be preserved. The onetime COVID federal funds we are receiving should be used for one time fiscal purposes – otherwise we will create a fiscal cliff when the funds go away.

Keep us safe. We do not want to worry about our homes being broken into, our cars stolen or encountering violence on the streets. Fortunately, the Norwalk Police Department (NPD) is there to keep us safe. For almost 25 years, NPD has received the national gold standard in public safety – accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). While no police force is perfect, NPD’s commitment to community outreach and continuous improvement is unmatched. That is why we reject importing solutions to problems that exist elsewhere in America, but which have little to do with Norwalk. Instead of being defunded, the NPD needs to be fully funded.

Enhance our small town feeling. As a collection of neighborhoods, Norwalk has that small town feel – we are unique and emphatically not a metropolis. If you think Norwalk is being overdeveloped, we agree. We would like to see greater selectivity around new construction projects. To protect our small town feel, our zoning code need updating consistent with that. Overcrowded, unsafe residential occupancies need increased zoning enforcement. We need to expand our parklands, create attractive cityscapes, restore Wall Street as a vibrant town center, promote outdoor restaurant dining and enhance outdoor walkability.

Expand educational choices for our kids. We would like parents to choose the Norwalk public schools for their kids. One proven way is to offer more choices. Our magnet and charter schools such as Columbus, Side-by-Side, Center for Global Studies and PTech are very popular. So is allowing kids to attend Norwalk schools out-of-district. We support the neighborhood school in South Norwalk. We support offering different curriculums and instructional methods. The more options – the better.

If you are interested in learning more, our next RTC meeting is 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Norwalk Inn. Just drop in. You can also contact Drew Todd, our corresponding secretary at [email protected] We look forward to hearing from you!

Fred Wilms

Acting Republican Town Committee Chairman

Former District 142 State Representative