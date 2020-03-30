Norwalk Republican’s bid for State Rep ends due to COVID-19 economic impact

NORWALK, Conn. — Irina Comer, with a “tremendously heavy heart,” announced Sunday that she is ending her campaign to be State Representative for the 142nd District. She is leaving Connecticut, she said.

Comer would have faced State Rep. Fred Wilms in a primary for the Republican endorsement. The winner would have sought to unseat Democratic State Rep. Lucy Dathan, who took the seat from Wilms in the 2018 election.

Comer blamed the current economic conditions for her sudden withdrawal. In a letter to supporters, she wrote:

“I was fully prepared for the difficulties of running a first-time campaign, for the challenge of a primary against a well-known opponent, and for an epic ideological battle in the general election. But I was ultimately not prepared to be done in by the very forces that I sought to combat – those myriad forces that strangle so many businesses and residents out of Connecticut.

“My husband recently lost his job, and my business suffered tremendously from the bad economy and the coronavirus-related consequences for small businesses. While we worked tremendously hard to find a way to support our family locally, the job market, the small business environment, and the effects of the coronavirus on all aspects of our lives left options for us only elsewhere. Having built much of my campaign platform on seeking to remedy the many ways in which Connecticut has fallen short of the ideal of the American Dream, it is cruelly ironic that it was my husband’s loss of a good job here, and the cumulatively devastating effects on small businesses, that ultimately did me in.”

Wilms and Dathan were not available for comment. Comer did not say where she is going.

Comer, in announcing her campaign in January, called herself a “political outsider” and “first generation immigrant” in addition to being “a professional businesswoman for nearly 20 years.” She was seeking to “defend the American dream in a state defined in recent years by increasing taxes, decreasing jobs, strengthening public unions, weakening private opportunities, negative migration” and “single-party groupthink.”

On Sunday, she said her political journey had introduced her to “wonderful and inspiring people,” who “left a remarkable impression on me and changed me permanently for the better.” It warms her heart that so many people “still yearn ardently for the core tenets of the dream which first drew me to America {from Russia}. Americans of all political stripes, it would seem, still value freedom above all else.”

“Over the years, I have made Connecticut my home, getting married, raising a family, starting a business, building friendships, and embarking on this great journey with all of you,” she wrote. “Leaving now is a melancholy thought, and more difficult than when I first made my auspicious journey from Russia to America.”