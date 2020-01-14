Norwalk Republicans endorse next set of RTC members

NORWALK — More than 55 members of the Norwalk Republican Party endorsed the next set of Republican Town Committee (RTC) members on Monday night.

The RTC is responsible for endorsing candidates for election and appointing replacements for Common Council members or Board of Education members who resign. Committee members are selected by district and each of the five districts can have up to 20 members, according to committee rules.

At least 86 committee members were endorsed at Monday’s meeting, according to the preliminary list of candidates announced. One more candidate could still be added to District E, according to Mark Suda, the chair of the Republican Town Committee, before the final list is submitted to the Town Clerk’s Office on Wednesday afternoon.

Norwalk Republicans have suffered devastating defeats in the last two municipal elections, winning only one Common Council seat out of 15 and no Board of Education members, in both elections. Some see their 2019 endorsed Mayoral candidate, Lisa Brinton, as having done better than 2017 candidate Andy Conroy, as Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling did not pick up the six percent of the 2017 vote that went to a Democratic opponent in the four-way race. Brinton is unaffiliated.

“Over the next election, this year and next year, I think there’s going to be a major turn,” Suda said. “I think people are actually waking up and they’re watching what’s going on on TV and they’re not happy at the national level and I think it’s trickling down to the state and local level. Over the next two years, I think there’s going to be a big turnaround and I think the Republicans — I think people are going to start voting for who they think is the best person for the job and not just the party line.”

The preliminary list of RTC members does not include former RTC Chairman Victor Cavallo:

District A: 20 members

Robert Antunes

Richard Bonenfant

Maureen Bonenfant

Cindy M. Cossuto

Thomas J. Cullen

Thomas A. Diesel

Fred Fusci

Mary O. Keegan

Cheryl Kemeny

Kimberly A. Kipp

Catherine M. Lauder

Daniel J. Lyons Sr.

Karen Doyle Lyons

Frank Mauro

Alan McIntosh

Richard McQuaid

John C. Miller Jr.

Matthew Surapine

Rosemary Tobin

Ellen Wink

District B: 7 members

Harold Bonnet

John Flynn

Jim Jarvie

Patrick Murphy

Cesar Ramirez

Jonathan Riddle

Enrique A. Santiago

District C: 20 members

James Anderson

Carol Andreoli

Read Auerbach

Fredrick Bondi

Lawrence F. Cafero Jr.

Vincenzo Capozzoli

Jason Christopher

Michael Foley

Glenn Iannaccone

Artie Kassimis

James Kahmann

Elizabeth Lyons

Michael Lyons

Michael O’Reilly

Barbara Punzi

Brian Smith

Andrew Todd

John Tobin

Charles Yost

Scott Vetare

District D: 20 members

Anthony Coppola

Salvatore Calise

Irina Comer

Marc D’Amelio

Carl Dickens

Thomas Keegan

Peter Halladay

Chris Handrinos

Douglas E. Hempstead

Stephen Iannazzo

Mickey Koleszar

Bryan Meek

Shannon O’Toole–Giandurco

Jerry Petrini

John Romano

Vinny Scicchitano

Emerson Straniti

Kelly Straniti

Mark Suda

Martin Tagliaferro

District E: 19 members

Peter Bondi

Andrew Conroy

Ray Cooke

Sonny Delallo

Ernie Desrochers

Jim Feigenbaum

Mike Harden

Isabelle Hargrove

Stephen L. Horvath

Josh Jewett

Joe Kendy

Jeffrey Konspore

Tamsen Langalis

Irina Marquis

Kathryn Martino

Peter Nolin

Ron Paladino

Felix Serrano

Fred Wilms

Both Republicans and Democrats will choose Party leaders in March.