Norwalk Republicans endorsed by Independent Party

NORWALK, Conn. —The Independent Party of Connecticut has endorsed five Norwalk Republicans as candidates for the State legislature, Republicans say.

Endorsed are:

Ellie Kousidis , District 25 State Senate candidate

, District 25 State Senate candidate State Rep. Terri Wood (141)

(141) Ellen Wink , District 137 State Representative candidate

, District 137 State Representative candidate Fred Wilms , District 141 State Representative candidate

, District 141 State Representative candidate Patrizia Zucaro, District 143 State Representative candidate

That’s every Norwalk Republican Statehouse candidate but John Flynn, who was endorsed for District 140 State Representative.

“We are most grateful that in this turbulent time for the nation and the state that Connecticut’s Independent Party sees fit to look beyond politics and endorse this dedicated group of people who are working hard and will work even harder for the residents of their districts after they are elected,” Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Carl Dickens is quoted as saying.

Wood, an incumbent running unopposed for reelection, said, “I’m grateful to be endorsed by the Independent Party of Connecticut. They recognize my dedication of putting people and good policy over politics… good idea is a good idea regardless of party. I’ve always served — and will continue to serve — putting constituent interests and needs first and not the agenda of a political party.”

Kousidis is seeking to unseat State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, a Democrat.

“Our State government must serve the needs of every resident in our community. As I accept the generous endorsement of Connecticut’s Independent Party, I pledge to my constituents that I will maintain an open dialogue about the important issues we face,” the press release quotes her as saying.

Wilms is challenging State Rep. Lucy Dathan, a Democrat who took the seat two years ago. Wilms held the seat for four years before Dathan took it from him.

“Connecticut’s economic and fiscal problems transcend party labels. To put us on the path to success, I am willing to work with all like-minded organizations. I appreciate the Independent Party’s vote of confidence in my approach,” Wilms is quoted as saying.

Zucaro is competing with Democratic candidate Stephanie Thomas for the seat being vacated by State Rep. Gail Lavielle.

“I’m very pleased to have received the endorsement of the Independent Party, because it reflects my commitment to taking a balanced approach to the complex public health, educational, employment, public safety, and infrastructure issues that have so profoundly affected the lives of everyone in Connecticut this year,” Zucaro is quoted as saying.

Wink is seeking to unseat State Rep. Chris Perone, a Democrat.

“I sincerely appreciate endorsement by the Independent Party of Connecticut,” she is quoted as saying. “My candidacy is centered around representing all citizens of the 137th. District. The endorsement acknowledges my respect for independent thought and legislative responsibility to work for the interests of everyone—not just connected special interest groups.”