Norwalk Republicans present slate of candidates for fall election

By


Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms, right, leads Tuesday’s RTC meeting in The Norwalk Inn. He called the turnout “tremendous.”
The 2023 Election is Nov. 7.

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Republicans endorsed a partial slate of candidates for office at an upbeat Tuesday evening meeting in the Norwalk Inn.

It’s a mix of veteran candidates, some who have succeeded in winning public office, and newcomers. Two years ago, the Republican Town Committee didn’t present any Board of Education candidates; on Tuesday, four Norwalkers stepped up for the five in-district Board of Education seats available.

Bryan Meek, who has served as the only Republican Common Council member since being appointed to replace Tom Keegan last year, is running for the District D post. Liz Tardif also seeks a Council seat in the district.

District B Republican leader Enrique Santiago announces that Maria Borges Lopez, seated left, is running for Common Council and Tony Lopez, seated middle, is running for Board of Education, Tuesday in The Norwalk Inn. Santiago is an at large Council candidate.

Republicans also have candidates in District B. Police Commissioner Tony Lopez is running for Board of Education and Maria Borges Lopez is running for Council and Second Taxing District Commissioner.

“That’s three more candidates from B than we had two years ago,” RTC Chairman Fred Wilms said.

The slate:

Mayor

  • Vincent Scicchitano

Town Clerk

  • Rick McQuaid (incumbent)

Common Council at large

  • Richard Bonenfant
  • John Levin
  • Glenn lannacone
  • Enrique Santiago
  • Luis Estrella

District A Council

  • Tricia Massucco

District B Council

  • Maria Borges Lopez

District C Council

  • Read Auerbach
District D Council
  • Bryan Meek
  • Liz Tardif

District E Council

  • Anthony Parisi Jr.
  • Ernie Desrochers

Board of Education District A

  • Matthew Surapine

Board of Education District B

  • Tony Lopez

Board of Education District C

  • Caryn Raimondi  

Board of Education District D

  • Greg Helms

Board of Education District E

  • none

City Treasurer

  • John Cardamone

City Sheriff

  • Ronald Paladino

Selectmen

  • Shannon O’Toole Giandurco
  • Kathryn Martino

Constable

  • Ray Cooke (incumbent)
  • Peter Bondi (incumbent)
  • Jeff Dewitt
  • Greg Helms

First Taxing District

  • Commissioner: Thomas Cullen (incumbent)
  • Treasurer: John Miller

Second Taxing District

  • Commissioner: Maria Borges Lopez

Third Taxing District

  • Commissioner: Pamela Parkington (Democratic incumbent)
  • Treasurer: Read Auerbach (incumbent)

Sixth Taxing District

  • Treasurer: Gilbert Kernan (incumbent)

