Norwalk Republicans present slate of candidates for fall election

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Republicans endorsed a partial slate of candidates for office at an upbeat Tuesday evening meeting in the Norwalk Inn.
It’s a mix of veteran candidates, some who have succeeded in winning public office, and newcomers. Two years ago, the Republican Town Committee didn’t present any Board of Education candidates; on Tuesday, four Norwalkers stepped up for the five in-district Board of Education seats available.
Bryan Meek, who has served as the only Republican Common Council member since being appointed to replace Tom Keegan last year, is running for the District D post. Liz Tardif also seeks a Council seat in the district.
Republicans also have candidates in District B. Police Commissioner Tony Lopez is running for Board of Education and Maria Borges Lopez is running for Council and Second Taxing District Commissioner.
“That’s three more candidates from B than we had two years ago,” RTC Chairman Fred Wilms said.
The slate:
Mayor
- Vincent Scicchitano
Town Clerk
- Rick McQuaid (incumbent)
Common Council at large
- Richard Bonenfant
- John Levin
- Glenn lannacone
- Enrique Santiago
- Luis Estrella
District A Council
- Tricia Massucco
District B Council
- Maria Borges Lopez
District C Council
- Read Auerbach
District D Council
- Bryan Meek
- Liz Tardif
District E Council
- Anthony Parisi Jr.
- Ernie Desrochers
Board of Education District A
- Matthew Surapine
Board of Education District B
- Tony Lopez
Board of Education District C
- Caryn Raimondi
Board of Education District D
- Greg Helms
Board of Education District E
- none
City Treasurer
- John Cardamone
City Sheriff
- Ronald Paladino
Selectmen
- Shannon O’Toole Giandurco
- Kathryn Martino
Constable
- Ray Cooke (incumbent)
- Peter Bondi (incumbent)
- Jeff Dewitt
- Greg Helms
First Taxing District
- Commissioner: Thomas Cullen (incumbent)
- Treasurer: John Miller
Second Taxing District
- Commissioner: Maria Borges Lopez
Third Taxing District
- Commissioner: Pamela Parkington (Democratic incumbent)
- Treasurer: Read Auerbach (incumbent)
Sixth Taxing District
- Treasurer: Gilbert Kernan (incumbent)
