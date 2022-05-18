Norwalk Republicans struggle to find candidates for blue districts

These articles about the local GOP are painful to read. What’s the definition of insanity? Time for some straight talk.

Put the local GOP in a boat – and call it Sybil. Who you are? From this vantage, I can see three main camps: the MAGA team, the “moderates”, and those who are quite happy with the status quo and the spoils they accept from Harry. Among many challenges, the Norwalk RTC has an identity problem.

Now the MAGA folks simply can’t “read the room” – sorry, but Norwalk CT? You can’t win. The folks playing both sides? Don’t complain about the democrats – you own ½ the blame. And you moderates – when will you stand up and speak out? Silence = complicit. This fractured caucus self-destructs under the absence of unity.

Still – even that fixed? You need to look at the math. Without a coalition, you can’t win – unless the democratic party suffers massive defections.

Let me remind the RTC of the past few years – and let me drum up a name that should be fingers on a blackboard for the whole city: LISA BRINTON.

In 2019, with a (reluctant from some) cross endorsement from the RTC, upstart “U” Lisa got within 4 points of the mayor with his 150k in outside money and the entire D-machine. No one else has come close to that. That GOP group who secretly work with & for Harry couldn’t stomach a women & mother with international business acumen in power. It wasn’t fully misogynist – it was more “townie”. Her platform forced Harry to come to her, and it was the last time anyone in this city forced mumbles Harry to explain himself (he did so, poorly), and she successfully articulated a vision that more closely resembled what the majority of people wanted. But Bob Duff and Harry Rilling rolled out racist tropes and the D-party machine – voter turnout was typically anemic – and the D’s handed control of our future to Hartford. Straight party line voters – you own that.

It’s a sick joke that by simply requesting the republican endorsement, Lisa was rewarded with character assassination by virtue signaling democrats and undermined by the very R-people who pretended to support her. Recall the trojan horse named Darnell Crossland? Haven’t seen him in any RTC photos of late.

Then last year, Lisa resurrected the “Independent Party” in Norwalk, and found candidates of all political persuasions to step-up and seek to make Norwalk a better place, with potential addition by subtraction of Harry’s complete control over the city. As I noted yesterday – the R’s blood oath loyalty led them to vote straight line B – with thousands of “zero” votes, effectively handing the BOE (they put forth no candidates – sound familiar?) to Harry. How’s that working out for Norwalk?

I mean seriously – this city is nutty. The Democrats call Lisa a Republican, and the Republican’s simply won’t vote for her because she’s not.

This city deserves everything that is happening to it.

As for the local GOP – a quote from Don Mastronardi in his article – R’s need to “convince people that we have better ideas…..we have to communicate what our idea is to make things better”. Don – I couldn’t agree more.

But therein lies the problem. What – exactly – are those idea’s Don? Because for over 6 years I have been begging the opposition party to speak up and speak out – to come to the table with idea’s and solutions – not just gripes. And what we have received is – silence. No ideas. No plans. Not even any critical comments about what Harry’s administration is doing – because can’t bite the hand – townies.

Until the local GOP gets the leadership and acceptance to unify the fractions, until the moderates of the party find their voices, and until the party washes the stubborn and destructive element that can’t comprehend that the only path to victory is a coalition of moderates (both national parties), U’s and I’s – they will continue to get waxed every November into perpetuity.

Believe me – like the cartel leader in the series Ozark – Harry knows his enemy, his threat – is going to come from within. Maybe no one else is paying attention, but he has successfully purged many of those folks right off the council and BOE, leaving only newcomers who stay in their lane, and devout loyalists who obey orders.

Like I said – Norwalk – you did this to yourselves. Take a bow.