Norwalk Republicans vie for Keegan’s Council post

NORWALK, Conn. – Tom Keegan is leaving a bit sooner than planned and has settled in on a destination: Venice, Fla. The fate of his Common Council seat is less certain.

District D Republicans on April 19 voted to replace Keegan with former Board of Education member Bryan Meek, but that vote was invalid because Keegan hadn’t resigned yet, Republican Town Clerk Rick McQuaid said.

Matthew Merluzzi had indicated interest in the seat but withdrew, leaving Meek to compete with Carl Dickens for the post. Now, Merluzzi’s back in. And there may be other candidates.

Keegan was first elected in 2019 and has been the only Republican on the 15-member Council since then, taking over the unenviable role of sole opposition party member held by Doug Hempstead for the previous two years. In that time, there have also been no Republican Board of Education members.

Keegan said last week that his last day will be June 24, one week earlier than planned. “I will finish out the committees and council meetings for June and then submit my resignation to Rick McQuaid,” he wrote.

District D members of the Republican Town Committee make the appointment to replace Keegan, McQuaid said. Some have said the public can vote; McQuaid said that’s not true.

The Democratic Town Committee follows the same process to appoint replacements for elected officials.

Several people are contemplating running for the seat, District D Chairman John Romano said.

“Carl may be back in, also Matt Merluzzi,” Romano said. “And someone may come out of the background as the time draws nearer and there is also always the possibility of a nomination from the floor.”

“I’ll be putting my name forward when the vote is held,” said Merluzzi, who is on the Conservation Commission.

Dickens isn’t trying again. Given that the public can’t vote, it’s up to the same RTC members who chose Meek over him, 12-6, and he can’t see that anything has changed, he said.

“Bryan is Bryan and he looks at things differently than I,” Dickens said, adding that he was surprised District D went in that direction.

On April 19, Meek promised to “put a fork in the Mayor’s eye,” should he be appointed to replace Keegan.

“I’m not going to act like that. I’m not that kind of politician,” Dickens said. When he was Keegan’s running mate in 2019, “our goal then was to reach across the aisle. And he’s done a good job of doing that. I have done it, I think, in what political encounters I’ve had. And I want us to come together and move the city forward as I want us to come together and move the nation forward.”

In backing out of the original vote, Merluzzi wrote on April 18 that he was afraid he was making a mistake but, “I have a greater fear that I will not carry the torch for Keegan in the way necessary to be the only republican representative in Norwalk. The hours, and specifically the timing of the hours, are daunting for a single man such as myself.”

When he spoke to District D, Meek said he had learned from a mentor that a “high-level” approach would suffice in the role and it didn’t need to be a full-time unpaid job. Every issue comes through the Finance Committee and that’s the meeting you need to be at, he said, adding that maybe the Ordinance Committee would also be helpful.

Meek didn’t reply to a Wednesday email asking for a response to having a competitor in a second contest.

The vote may be closed to the public. Romano had said the April 19 vote was closed but allowed NancyOnNorwalk to enter at the last minute.

Freedom of Information (FOI) Commission public information officer Tom Hennick said political town committees “are not subject to the provisions of the FOI Act, so yes they can refuse public access to their meetings.”

Romano said Wednesday that a rules committee will decide whether the vote is closed or not. Given the date of Keegan’s expected departure, it will probably be held the week of June 27.

McQuaid’s news that April’s vote was invalid may have come as a surprise, but last week he said that he had informed two Republicans that District D couldn’t vote to replace Keegan until he officially resigns.

“If they don’t respect the Town Clerk, I don’t respect them. Plain and simple,” he said. “… Bryan Meek was well aware.”

At the District D vote, Meek spoke for six minutes, explaining what he’d do if he were on the Council and criticizing the way the city is being run. Then, he said, “I’m going to make a motion that we table this vote for a couple of months. Because we don’t need to fill this position, we can find the best candidate, whether it’s me, Carl, or someone else; doesn’t have to be filled tonight. The fact is, most vacancies don’t get filled until after they’re vacant.”

Romano said that if the vote weren’t held that night, it would need to be done in May when Republicans would be busy choosing candidates for the State House.

Seats are only filled “after the fact” when someone dies, he said. It was “fortunate” that Republicans could pick someone who would then have time to shadow Keegan.

Dickens said he should have the same opportunity to speak as Meek did, and Meek withdrew his motion.

Last week, McQuaid said his office is very busy, with “2400 dogs to do today, we’ve got probably five, six weddings a day” and an upcoming primary. He isn’t going to reach out to explain processes but will answer questions if asked.

“I’ve been to two Republican meetings in a row now that they’ve mentioned that I didn’t tell them. I’m not going to – why say anything?” he said.

As for replacing Keegan, he said, “I honestly believe there’s going to be others come along in District D.” He added that he has to be impartial, like “Switzerland.”

Many candidates come to McQuaid for advice, including Democrats and independents.

McQuaid likened the District D Council seat to Mount Rushmore. He called Doug Hempstead, who served nearly 30 years on the Council, an “icon” and said Kelly Straniti and Shannon O’Toole Giandurco had been “extremely good.”

“I mean, over the years, you go back in the history, there’s others too,” he said.

District D turns out good Council people from both parties, people who have the good of the city in mind, he said.

“You want to live up to that,” he said. “… We can all be that, little cubs of Doug Hempstead” but trying to be “the wolves in the world” is “not going to work up in District D. It’s just the respect of the ones that have been there.”