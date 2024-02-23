Norwalk Residents to See Tax Increase Due to Rising Property Values

The Norwalk Finance and Claims Committee met on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Residents across the city will see an increase in taxes under this year’s recommended budget, due in large part to higher property values.

Tom Ellis, the city’s director of management and budget, told the Finance and Claims Committee of the Common Council at its Thursday meeting that the city’s grand list—or the value of all taxable properties within a municipality—increased from $15 billion to $18 billion.

“The increase is almost entirely due to residential valuations,” Ellis said, adding that “commercial was down” or about flat.

Last year, 66% of the grand list was residential properties, with 34% commercial. This year, that swung to 71% residential and 28.5% commercial.

“Commercial definitely had a bad last five years,” said Paul Gorman, the city’s interim tax assessor.

Municipalities across Connecticut are required to conduct revaluations on their properties every five years. This was Norwalk’s first one since 2018.

A look at the median home values in Norwalk

The increases in property values were across every district in the city, ranging from a 29.85% increase in home value in the 5th district to a 60.97% increase in the 2nd taxing district.

The median home value in each district is:

1st Taxing District: $368,860 up from $240,170 last year

2nd Taxing District: $366,070 up from $227,420 last year

3rd Taxing District: $449,530 up from $304,840 last year

4th Taxing District: $376,370 up from $275,550 last year

5th Taxing District: $488,035 up from $375,840 last year

6th Taxing District: $1,083,710 up from $764,730 last year

Ellis said the shift would have been even more substantial without the multifamily buildings that have been added since 2018, the year of the city’s last property revaluation.

“Without those apartments, it would have been even more significant in the change in the difference between commercial and residential,” he said.

Ellis said that apartments have added more than $333 million in assessed value to the grand list since 2018.

Budget Impact

The committee voted 6-1, with council member Heather Dunn opposed, to recommend a budget cap of $440.6 million. This is slightly reduced from the initial proposed budget of $442.7 million that the mayor presented to the council two weeks ago. Ellis said that they went line-by-line with departments and found some savings.

“There were some areas we went back to three times. It’s quite possible I’m the most hated person in city hall,” Ellis said. “I don’t know what more the [Board of Estimate and Taxation] is going to be able to scrub when they start doing these meetings in March. It’s as lean as I think it can be.”

Based on that budget, Ellis presented the median tax bills for each taxing district. Those include:

1st Taxing District: $1,829 tax increase from last year, for a median tax bill of $7,854

2nd Taxing District: $2,090 tax increase from last year, for a median tax bill of $7,795

3rd Taxing District: $1,925 tax increase from last year, for a median tax bill of $9,572

4th Taxing District: $1,096 tax increase from last year, for a median tax bill of $8,029

5th Taxing District: $938 tax increase from last year, for a median tax bill of $10,321

6th Taxing District: $3,679 tax increase from last year, for a median tax bill of $21,975

A look at the tax impact across the city

The budget includes an $8 million drawdown from the city’s Rainy Day Fund to help “offset” some of the tax increases, Ellis said.

He said they had an “extensive conversation with our bond advisor,” and he “was comfortable with an $8 million drawdown,” as that would not “impact or jeopardize our AAA bond rating.”

Council member Greg Burnett, who chairs the committee, said that this is what the Rainy Day Fund is for.

“The revaluation is creating a tremendous impact on the tax base and the Rainy Day Fund is providing a level of relief, not total relief, but some level of relief,” he said.

Former council member Bryan Meek, the only member of the public to speak at the meeting, raised questions about the city’s debt service, which is about $42 million in this recommended budget.

“It’s very concerning to me the rate at which we’re going on our balance sheet, especially with interest rates maybe even going up,” he said. “The elephant in the room is the ‘free Norwalk High project,’ and not to look a gift horse in the mouth, but I’ve never once seen any conversation or detailed analysis on the cost of capital this will burden Norwalk with over time.”

Meek said that he believed this project “day by day is looking more unaffordable and not free,” adding that he believed the city should take a pause for a year on this project and focus on the South Norwalk School project.

“We are on the precipice of going into a debt hole on top of the issues with the revaluation, shifting a lot of tax liability to homeowners with commercial office space tanking,” he said. “We just need to do the right thing.”

Next Steps:

Once a cap is officially set by the Common Council, the Board of Estimate and Taxation will begin its review and discussion of the budget. There will be another public hearing on the budget on March 20.