Norwalk River Valley Trail gets $4.5 million in federal construction funding

Parking and trail information resources at the Norwalk River Valley Trail, 34 Riverside Avenue, where officials announced a $4.5 million federal grant to complete work on the trail. (Photo: Harold F. Cobin)

Calling the granting of funds for construction of Fairfield County’s longest multi-use hiking trail transformative, Rep. Jim Himes (D-4th Dist.) announced Wednesday the federal government will contribute $4.5 million towards its completion.

The 30-mile-long Norwalk River Valley Trail is a “triple win,” Himes said: It’s enjoyable for people to have options they didn’t have before to walk, to run, to ride a bike, it provides a way to commute to work, and it connects our communities.

“And, oh, by the way, walking, biking, running, is, of course, enormously healthy, and it gets particularly young people who might not have other options off their streets and into the great outdoors,” Himes said.

Himes made his remarks in the new parking area for trail visitors located adjacent to Casatelli Marble & Tile Imports at 34 Riverside Ave. He was joined there by Mayor Harry Rilling and other city officials, and representatives from the Western Connecticut Council of Governments (WestCOG) and the Norwalk River Valley Trail organization.

Rilling noted that the trail is still under construction at various locations within the five cities and towns it passes through. Money from the RAISE grant Himes announced will go toward completing the gaps between those locations.

RAISE stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity.

According to the U.S. Dept. of Transportation, the RAISE program is authorized to grant $1.5 billion a year to support a diverse slate of communities with projects of local and regional significance.

The grant for the trail is going to be administered by WestCOG, which serves as a forum to promote cooperation among 18 municipalities in southwestern Connecticut.

Additional funds for the trail were revealed by Francis Pickering, executive director of WestCOG, who said the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection had awarded it $566,000, bringing the non-federal cost share for the project down from 20 percent to 10 percent.

And, Pickering added, WestCOG has decided to contribute another five percent to the work.

The trail runs from Calf Pasture Beach Park in East Norwalk to Rogers Park in Danbury, passing through Wilton, Ridgefield, and Redding along the way.

It is open year-round from sunrise to sunset and permits use of all non-motorized vehicles. Motorized vehicles and horses are prohibited.

Wednesday’s program concluded with some of the participants spending about 40 minutes walking along a portion of the trail that runs beneath the Route 7 Connector and intersects with the parking lot of the medical building at 40 Cross St.