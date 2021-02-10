Norwalk River Valley Trail, real estate info, taxes due

NORWALK, Conn. – Some Norwalk area announcements for you:

Learn about East Norwalk project

Underlying aspects of the new “Brim & Crown” luxury apartments at 230 East Ave. will be explored by a panel of the project’s principals in a Zoom webinar, “Anatomy of a Deal,” at 11 a.m. Wednesday Feb.10, according to a press release from law firm Halloran Sage.

Presenters including Halloran Sage partner James Maher, Spinnaker Real Estate asset management & acquisitions director Matt Edvardsen, Beinfield Architecture principal Seelan Pather, and Webster Bank senior vice president James Lane will discuss Brim & Crown’s financing and design, and the TOD process.

The webinar is hosted by the Real Estate Finance Association (REFA) of Connecticut’s Fairfield/Westchester Chapter Young Professionals. Registration is at the REFA site Upcoming Events (refact.org)

Donation helps fund NRVT work

The Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT)’s Wilton Loop will soon have 290 feet of new trail and a 790-foot boardwalk in “one of the most beautiful spans of wetlands in the Loop, allowing trail users a greater appreciation for a vital ecosystem that’s rarely accessible,” according to a press release. “These wetlands” (outlined in black on the attached map) “have an important role in the Norwalk River Valley, providing a habitat for many animals and plants, and giving insight into Connecticut’s natural splendor,” NRVT executive director Beth Merrill said.

A just-announced $4,913 donation from Servco Oil and Propane through their parent company Santa Energy will help to fund the expansion.

When completed, the NRVT will extend northward from Calf Pasture Beach through Wilton, Ridgefield and Redding, terminating at Danbury’s Rogers Park. So far, eight miles of trail are finished, with 22 miles to go. The trail’s use is said to have jumped 260% since the onset of COVID-19. For more info, visit Friends of the NRVT, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit at http://nrvt-trail.com/.

An extended grace period

Norwalk property taxes (real estate/motor vehicles/business personal property) and sewer use charges won’t be due until April 1, even though the tax bills sent indicate a Feb. 1 due date. According to a press release, the State directed an extended COVID grace period after Norwalk’s tax bills had already been printed.

Landlords failing to pass “similar forbearance” along to their tenants will likely see their grace period revoked.

Payments received April 2-30 will be subject to 6% interest (1.5% per month for January thru April). Non-receipt of a tax bill doesn’t exempt the taxpayer from being charged interest, and state law prohibits granting of exceptions. You can see what you owe at http://my.norwalkct.org/eTaxbill/

Where to pay:

City Hall tax payment station, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Checks, money orders, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards may be used, but cash is not accepted. Face masks and distancing on line are required.

Norwalk branches of Bankwell, M & T Bank, Fairfield County Bank, Patriot National Bank, Webster Bank, and Norwalk Bank and Trust. The service is free, and while taxpayers don’t have to be a customer of the bank, they do need to present their current tax bill. TD Bank no longer offers this service.

By phone at (203) 318-9523, using credit cards, debit cards, ATM cards, or electronic check (“E-Check” or ACH payment). The charge for an E-Check is $0.95.

By mail, using the response envelope mailed with the tax bill. Payments postmarked by USPS on or before April 1 will be considered timely regardless of when the Tax Collector receives them.

Online at www.invoicecloud.com/cityofnorwalkct

Warning: Taxpayers using their own bank’s electronic or telephone bill payment service assume a risk, because electronic payments lack a postmark and will therefore be deemed late if not received by the Tax Collector on or before April 1. Also, inability to process an electronic payment due to an information error or omission will trigger a $20 returned transaction fee.

DMV:

The Department of Motor Vehicles encourages online transaction processing. Verify your vehicle’s tax status here.

Vehicle taxes paid in person at the City Hall tax payment station are said to clear the DMV overnight, enabling next business day vehicle registration.

Phone or online payments are said to clear the DMV two business days after the payment date.

E-Checks can take up to 30 days to clear the DMV, and are therefore not recommended for vehicle tax payments.

More taxpayer info is here.