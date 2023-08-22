Norwalk robot wins $10k award

Quantcast

NORWALK, Conn. — A robot built by Norwalk’s “First Robotic Cybears Team 6346” recently won the tech-savvy middle and high schoolers a $10,000 donation.  The hometown crew placed 14th out of 39 teams in a statewide competition co-sponsored by Norwalk-based packaging machinery maker PDC International and the Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute.  Mentors Mattias Karlehag, Lorenzo Corso, and Bob Morse helped move the project forward.

A PDC news release said, “Encouraging young people to enter engineering and other technical fields has played an important role in the recent critical rebuilding of domestic manufacturing. Involvement in robotics when in middle or high school can open the door to a lifelong passion and rewarding career.”

PDC’s website is at www.pdc-corp.com

  1. John Levin

    Congratulations FRC (First Robotics) Cybears Team 6346 and mentors! This is completely awesome and super inspiring. Norwalk is so proud of you. And thank you PDC International Corp. and Konstantin family for this kind of amazing community support.

    FRC Team 6346 has a Facebook page with an action video from 2020 here: https://www.facebook.com/100054369875177/videos/138307890863167

    It’s very hard not to love Norwalk.

