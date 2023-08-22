Norwalk robot wins $10k award

(Contributed)

NORWALK, Conn. — A robot built by Norwalk’s “First Robotic Cybears Team 6346” recently won the tech-savvy middle and high schoolers a $10,000 donation. The hometown crew placed 14th out of 39 teams in a statewide competition co-sponsored by Norwalk-based packaging machinery maker PDC International and the Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute. Mentors Mattias Karlehag, Lorenzo Corso, and Bob Morse helped move the project forward.

A PDC news release said, “Encouraging young people to enter engineering and other technical fields has played an important role in the recent critical rebuilding of domestic manufacturing. Involvement in robotics when in middle or high school can open the door to a lifelong passion and rewarding career.”

