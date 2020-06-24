Norwalk roundup: OHP, Zoning and a Zoom forum

NORWALK, Conn. – Some Norwalk doings:

Oak Hills names new pro; leadership shifts

Alexander new golf pro

Paul Alexander has been named to the position of Head Golf Professional at Oak Hills Hills Park, Oak Hills Park Authority Chairman Carl Dickens announced. Alexander has worked as a teaching professional at Oak Hills, entering his ninth season. He worked under PGA Pro-Ed Ruiz, who recently resigned to take a position with the Billy Casper Golf Management group in Maryland.

He’s been an Assistant Golf Professional at Winged Foot Golf Club, Ridgeway Country Club, and Bear Creek Golf Club for seven years, as well as a Teaching Professional at Flatirons Golf Club, a press release said. A member of PGA of America, he is certified in Ping, Titleist, and Tommy Armour Club Fitting School.

Also:

“Paul was awarded by the Metropolitan Golf Writers the “Family of the Year” award winner in 2003

“Paul’s playing resume consists of 18 wins in various tournaments as well as he holds the course record at Brae Burn with a 64 and twice the record at Ridgeway Country Club with a 63.

“Paul loves to work with young golfers’ groups and organizations and is a resident of Norwalk.

“Paul Graduated from University Colorado at Boulder with a BA in Communications”

OHPA recently elected new leaders:

Chairperson, Carl Dickens

Vice Chair, Mike Delpalma

Treasurer, Joe Andrasko

Public comment invited regarding Glover Avenue apartment proposal

Public comment via email is invited today, when the the Zoning Commission convenes at 6 p.m. to review Building Land Technology (BLT)’s application for construction of “North Seven”, a mixed use complex containing 1,303 apartments plus 27,865 square feet of retail across 8 buildings ranging from 5 to 15 stories on a 16.9 acre tract along the west side of Glover Avenue. Full details of BLT’s proposal are here.

Public comments may be submitted to Norwalk Zoning Director Steve Kleppin at [email protected] To be read into the record, comments must be received by 3 p.m. today.

Summer Slump to be a topic

Jalin Sead, who is seeking to unseat Brenda Penn-Williams as Norwalk NAACP President, and Tristan Fields have organized a Zoom meeting for 7 p.m. June 30 to address Summer Slump.

“We know that the pandemic has affected our students’ academic progress. We also know that students who don’t practice the skills they have learned in school far behind known as the Summer Slump,” their flier states. “Therefore, we have gathered education professionals, and leaders of organizations, to give parents tips on how to best support their children during the summer as well as information on summer program offerings. There will be a Q&A section for parents to ask questions, and get real answers. Parents will walk away with options and guidance for how to support their children by some of our city’s top educators.”