Norwalk school bathroom talk shifts from ‘get it done’ to pleas for ‘gender-neutral’

NORWALK, Conn. — A year ago, Norwalk parents won a promise from City leaders to fix up middle school bathrooms at a cost of $1.5 million. Now, with students campaigning for gender neutral bathrooms, most of the work is on hold.

About $180,000 was spent last summer to make improvements at Roton, Nathan Hale and West Rocks middle schools and preparations were being made to continue about $800,000 of work in the coming months, but a presentation made recently by Center for Global Studies (CGS) students made to the Board of Education derailed that for now, said Building and Facilities Manager Alan Lo to Common Council members recently.

Single occupancy bathrooms, whether in the form of gender-neutral bathroom or a family bathrooms, are a common practice in many public places, including professional businesses, said CGS junior Elliot Schultz on March15.

“They exist to make it more comfortable for the people that need to use these facilities,” she said. “Furthermore, OSHA’s best practices are to provide prompt access to appropriate bathroom facilities for everyone, regardless of their gender identity. Within our school, both students and teachers have expressed that they avoid main restrooms for a host of reasons.”

Opinions were gathered from high school students district-wide, and some said they feel harassed or bullied when they go into multi-stalled bathrooms, reported Angel Serrano, another CGS student. Avoiding restrooms means less handwashing during a pandemic and there’s a mental health factor, she said.

A survey completed by The Norwalk Partnership in June found that Norwalk’s teenagers are suffering due to the pandemic, as nearly half of Norwalk’s high school students reported being depressed. LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) students were at highest risk for depression (70%) and suicide attempts (20%).

Students who identify as non-binary or as LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning {one’s sexual or gender identity}, intersex, and asexual/aromantic/agender) may feel very uncomfortable in traditional bathrooms, a CGS freshman said. They may face verbal abuse and physical harassment and may let “those degrading comments get to their head, which can lead to skipping meals and to refrain themselves from using the restroom.”

Single stall bathrooms would allow for privacy and since handicapped accessible bathrooms are already required, “Why not just have the extra step of making a gender-neutral bathroom?” asked CGS junior Patrick Willis Feagin.

“Misbehavior within the bathroom would be crushed significantly compared to a regular bathroom,” because of vaping detectors and the unlikelihood of people congregating, he said.

“We want the district board to help us get this project started. We don’t want it to be more than just a proposal. We want this to actually become a reality… across the entire Norwalk Public School district, and eventually, not even just across the Norwalk public school system, we want to get this as far as possible to make this a mainstream thing,” Elliot said. “We want you to help us create a safer and more welcoming school environment for our community.”

BoE Vice Chairwoman Diana Carpio asked why, as the students had said, both students and teachers are avoiding the bathrooms.

“The situation at the bathrooms is simply dilapidated, to say it best. There was only one working faucet within one of the bathrooms, which is really awful,” Patrick said. “… There’s just an utter disrespect by much of the community for using the bathroom or you know, treating it properly. I’ve gone in there and literally seeing oranges filling a toilet, fresh oranges from the lunch. And I think that it’s just utter disrespect to the bathrooms. Sometimes I go in there, and there’s paper towels all over the floor.”

Moreover, hateful graffiti targets the LGBTQ community, “or there’s racial slurs written on there,” he said.

Teachers say they don’t appreciate “much of what happens in the students bathrooms,” Angel said. And as for LGBTQIA+, “if you don’t feel comfortable using a gendered bathroom for a multitude of reasons that you can have, there’s simply nowhere to go. So people often just try not to use the bathroom all day.”

Center for Global Studies Director Julie Parham said the presentation was just an introduction to the topic, originating in a civics class where students developed “a very specific proposal for how gender-neutral bathrooms could work in a school.”

Administrators provided single occupancy bathrooms that could be entered with a key, but “that’s really hard,” the “awkwardness” of getting the key and then running across the school to get to the facility, Parham said. “It’s not OK, we can do a lot better than that. So we have things in place, we do have safe spaces, but they’re not as accessible as they should be.”

“I think gender-neutral, single-occupancy bathrooms are a pretty common thing. I mean, everybody’s house has one,” said Norwalk Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten.

NPS needs to develop an action plan to support the request district-wide, given the challenge of designing new school construction and large campuses, Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella said.

Lo, on April 6, said he’d spoken with Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Sandra Faioes, who felt it would be better to wait a year on the middle school bathroom work. Better to not spend $800,000 to renovate bathrooms ahead of a plan to accommodate the request for gender-neutral facilities.

The $1.5 million assigned to the bathroom project comes from the 2021-22 capital budget, money that is raised by selling bonds. Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz has warned against the City borrowing too much, predicting that Norwalk will lose its Triple A bond rating within three years given the plans for new school construction.

Parents spoke at last year’s capital budget public hearings, pleading for middle school bathroom renovations.

If Planning Commissioners visited the Nathan Hale Middle School bathrooms “you would not get the stench out of your nose,” said citizen Jennifer Romano.

Iliana Zuniga cited broken doors, broken sinks and dirty floors, “especially in West Rocks Middle School.”

Phase One improvements were done last summer, Lo said April 6.

He wouldn’t consider it “cosmetic” work at Nathan Hale, Roton and West Rocks, because “the things we’ve worked on is good for 10-15 years,” Lo said. Ceilings were painted or replaced, light fixtures were replaced, as were partitions, toilet fixtures, faucets “and on and on.”

“It’s not a renovation project by any means. It’s really, it’s a improvement,” he said. It’s “not a Band-Aid” but at the same time, Roton is a 1950s building.

Phase One was for $180,000 of the work because it’s difficult with the capital budget process ending in April and the money being available in July, he said. “The sequencing never works.”

A few bathrooms at Nathan Hale and West Rocks are in “pretty bad shape but we were going to leave it to this summer to renovate,” Lo said. “We hired an architect recently and we start designing and drawing with anticipation we would go out to bid this month. … When the students came up from Brien McMahon to bring this item up, there was a lot of support from Board members to see what we can do and then ‘start looking at it’ kind of thing… we postponed for one year for that reason.”