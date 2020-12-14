Norwalk schools going remote Thursday

NORWALK, Conn. — All of Norwalk’s public-schoolchildren are switching to remote learning Thursday and staying out of school until Jan. 4.

Norwalk Public Schools, in a statement, attributed this to a coming snowstorm and the timing of the holidays. NPS said:

“As you may know, a major, early season snowstorm is likely to impact our area beginning late Wednesday.

“As a result, to give families and staff time to plan in advance, Norwalk Public Schools will temporarily switch to full remote learning for all schools beginning Thursday, December 17. All schools and offices will return to in-person instruction on Monday, January 4.

“With the arrival of the expected storm, combined with a short holiday week and early dismissal next week, we believe this option will be the best way to provide consistency for families and staff. By planning to return January 4, students and staff can make sure that they have all the necessary devices and materials with them at the end of the day Wednesday. School and office staff will be working remotely as well to make sure that classes and operations continue without interruption.

“While this storm is not expected to bring significant power outages, we will continue to monitor the storm’s track over the coming days. If there are any changes, we will alert everyone through our usual channels.

“We understand that this has been a stressful and uncertain time in Norwalk and our country. We know that it has been difficult for families to manage the COVID transitions since Thanksgiving between in-person and remote learning, and that the potential of weather-related closures will add to the challenges. We hope that this decision will help provide some predictability for all as we enter the holidays.

“We wish you and your families a joyful holiday and happy New Year.”

Last week, NPS switched seven schools to remote learning due to COVID-19 infections. NPS said it didn’t have enough staff available to operate the buildings.

All of Norwalk’s high schools had been on remote learning and returned to school Monday.