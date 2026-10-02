Quantcast

Norwalk schools seek community input on 2027-28 budget

By


NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is asking the community for help as it begins planning the 2027-28 budget.

The district sent out a short survey to members of the school community. NPS said the answers will guide its planning and help the Board of Education decide where money is needed most.

The survey is available in English and Spanish. It can be found at https://forms.gle/6PBtdt3PnTFBjrvc8.

NPS did not say when the survey closes.

Recommended

A photo showing Norwalk City Hall.
Norwalk officials warn $3.3 million school health insurance cost pressure could double as budget season begins
City, schools hold joint budget hearing Sept. 29
City, schools hold joint budget hearing Sept. 29
Norwalk elementary progress reports get a big change this fall
Norwalk elementary progress reports get a big change this fall

Comments

Leave a Reply

SUPPORT
NancyOnNorwalk!

Hyperlocal. Independent. Essential.

DONATE TODAY

Get the
Daily Newsdown

Popular Stories

Storm floods Vets Park, closes streets, cuts power to thousands across Connecticut

Norwalk officials warn $3.3 million school health insurance cost pressure could double as budget season begins

Opinion: From Hartford to Greece: Norwalk taxpayers deserve answers

Norwalk Oyster Festival expects loss of revenue after rain forces Sunday closure

City asks for state approval to lower speed limits near beaches, Woodbury Avenue

Recent Comments

Secret Link