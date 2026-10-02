Norwalk schools seek community input on 2027-28 budget

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is asking the community for help as it begins planning the 2027-28 budget.

The district sent out a short survey to members of the school community. NPS said the answers will guide its planning and help the Board of Education decide where money is needed most.

The survey is available in English and Spanish. It can be found at https://forms.gle/6PBtdt3PnTFBjrvc8.

NPS did not say when the survey closes.