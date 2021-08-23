Norwalk Seaport Association invites you to Oyster Festival

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s Oyster Festival is back, scheduled for Friday Sept. 10 (6 to 11 p.m.), Saturday Sept. 11 (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.), and Sunday Sept. 12 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) at Veterans Park, Seaview Avenue, Norwalk.

According to a press release, Festival highlights will include:

“Seaport Circus Spectacular” starring Big Apple Circus mainstays The Dominguez Family, whose high-wire act also includes motorcycles in a steel globe and a hula hoop show. Mirth-maker/ balloon artist/face painter JJ the Clown will liven up the action.

and artisans displaying paintings, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, clothing, home décor, wearable art and more. “Kids’ Cove” with games, rides, face-painting, and “Character Cavalcade” dioramas in which youngsters can pose with their favorite fantasy characters.

, including a 65-foot Gondola Ferris Wheel. On Saturday and Sunday, $30 will buy unlimited rides from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. International Food Court , offering Mexican, Italian, and Colombian specialties as well as oysters, lobster, clams and such. As in past years, many of the culinary choices will be served by local nonprofits raising money for charity.

pouring more than 40 different brews. Santa Claus making a Sunday appearance.

Then there’s the music performances, free with the price of the Festival ticket. Headliners are:

SteelHeart (Friday, 8:30 p.m.)

(Friday, 8:30 p.m.) Eliot Lewis (Friday, 7 p.m.)

(Friday, 7 p.m.) Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot (Saturday, 8:30 p.m.)

(Saturday, 8:30 p.m.) Alex Shillo (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

(Saturday, 7 p.m.) Jimmy Kenny and the Pirates Beach Band (Saturday, 2 p.m.)

Sunday will feature a non-stop lineup of favorite tri-state area bands and soloists, scheduled so as to avoid overlapping performances.

Tickets, parking

Festival tickets cost $12 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5-12, and $10 for seniors. Sunday is Family Day with one child aged 5-12 getting in free with each paid adult admission.

Advance ticket purchasers will be fast-tracked at the gate. To buy in advance, go to http://www.seaport.org

Free parking with continuous shuttle bus service will be available. All bus passengers must wear face masks.

Friday : Calf Pasture Beach or Norwalk Community College (188 Richards Ave.). Buses will run from 5:30 until 11:30 p.m.

: Calf Pasture Beach or Norwalk Community College (188 Richards Ave.). Buses will run from 5:30 until 11:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: Calf Pasture Beach, or Norwalk City Hall (125 East Ave.), or Norwalk Community College. Buses will run from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Handicapped parking is at Calf Pasture Beach.

More free parking will be at the Webster Street lot, Haviland Street lot, Maritime Aquarium garage and Iron Works garage.

Covid protocols will include widened walkways and multiple hand sanitizer stations throughout the grounds.

Happy to be back

Seaport Association President Mike Reilly said, “We are so happy to be able to welcome people back to this year’s Norwalk Oyster Festival, an event that has brought families and friends together for 43 years. Our volunteers have been working around the clock to make this year’s festival extra special because we know people have been looking forward to it since last year.”

The Norwalk Seaport Association and its volunteers are solely responsible for organizing and financing the Festival.