Norwalk Seaport hopes for holiday light show at Calf Pasture Beach

NORWALK, Conn. — Cars would line up on Calf Pasture Beach Road in November, waiting to enter a holiday light show, in a plan developed by the Norwalk Seaport Association, working with City departments.

Attendees would need to buy tickets in advance and a maximum 700 cars would be admitted on Wednesday and Thursday, and 900 Friday through Sunday. The show would begin at 5 p.m. and end at 10, leaving the beach open to the public during the day, from Nov. 24 to Jan. 2. It would be open on Thanksgiving but probably not Christmas.

Calf Pasture Beach is the only Norwalk facility large enough to accommodate such traffic, Norwalk Seaport Association President Mike Reilly and Norwalk Seaport Association Business Manager Gerald Toni told the Common Council Recreation and Parks Committee last week. They checked out Matthews Park, Veterans Park and Cranbury Park but found them to be too small. The show would be put on by an outside company.

“This will be a very high-end, well put together event. It’s going to be amazing,” Reilly said.

Their application wasn’t welcomed with warm and fuzzy open arms, as much of the conversation centered on the Council members perception that the application materials were skimpy. Reilly and Toni protested that their earlier presentation had the data that was being requested; Acting Recreation and Parks Department Director Ken Hughes countered that the Seaport Association’s May 1 email said it replaced earlier information, so he hadn’t included the previous materials in the packet for the Committee.

There was also a lot of concern about logistics. Reilly and Toni said they’d already gone over many aspects with the police department, recreation and parks and public works, and “made significant concessions.”

“We were willing to, and we have, changed the times of the event,” Toni said. “We’ve changed the days that we were going to do it. We agreed to not have any what we call walk up business or buy a ticket on site. We decided to put a time schedule in place and put people in time blocks. And then finally we agreed to limit the number of cars that could come into the park on any given evening. So, we have made significant concessions…. and we’re pleased to do so because the important thing for us was to have a successful event.”

They had thought that maybe cars could queue up in the beach parking lot but that was ruled out, he said. Keeping them on Beach Road would be better for the neighbors.

“One of the things that we did is we sent this package, complete details, to every one of the residents that live on Spar, Island Drive and Calf Pasture Beach Road. I’ve spoken with a couple of people personally, but we have received no comments pro or con, from anybody that lives on those streets,” Toni said.

Another example of logistics: bathrooms. Beach facilities are not open in the winter; Toni said port-a-potties aren’t expensive but they’d been told in previous meetings that the traffic should keep moving. “Bathrooms will cause backups,” he said, and then there’s the issue of where they would be. You wouldn’t want them on Beach Road, and the only place really would be near Ripka’s. But, neither man has seen bathrooms at holiday light shows in other places.

Nevertheless, they both get it, children get excited and need a bathroom, they said.

“I just worry about people pulling over and stopping. Obviously, it wouldn’t be in the parade route, it wouldn’t be the drive route, it would have to be removed from the route. We’re open to that,” Toni said.

The Norwalk Police Department is worried about traffic, Chief Thomas Kulhawik said. In addition to signage needs, it’s likely that mapping apps will redirect drivers when traffic builds up, sending them “the back way.”

“We need ways to prevent that from happening,” he said. “…We haven’t seen any specific plans on that.”

Also, “There’s gonna be quite a few people that may not understand you need pre-tickets,” Kulhawik said. “So where do they get removed from the queue before they block up traffic?… It’s really more just controlling the flow, and making sure vehicles are traveling where we expect them to travel, that’s really where our concern, but make sure that Beach Road stays open for the residents to access, Cove Marina and also the side streets there.”

Emergency access to the beach needs to be maintained, Norwalk Police Deputy Chief James Walsh said. “We have to have one free lane, just in case we need to get in there and get out of there for some reason.” He also emphasized cones, signage and messaging.

“We plan on having very, very, very, very active social media posts, real time, what’s going on ,what’s gone on with traffic,” Reilly said. “We will do that constantly, we’ve also said we will have messaging boards. We would have all of that, and when you buy a ticket, it’s going to tell you how to get there, it’s going to tell you what roads to go.”

They’ve had time to think about all of this.

“We started this project last summer, with the intent of doing it in December of 2020,” Toni said. That didn’t work out and the Seaport Association moved on to 2021.

“It’s an idea that I had, that we researched,” Reilly said. “…It’s not something that is brought to us.”

“We are putting up all the money, we’re taking all the risk,” Toni said.

Three potential vendors are lined up, and it’s no different than hiring contractors for the Oyster Festival, Toni said.

“It’s a big event and we’re going to need help and it was always our intention, and we spoke of it from beginning, to bring other nonprofits involved to make them involved in the event and allow them to participate, both in the workload in some of the profits,” Toni said. “…We are in this, of course, for the Seaport but we’re also here to help the community.”

“This is a substantial investment for us, but we want to get back to the community as well by helping other non-for-profits,” Reilly said. “…I think we have a good plan. And I think this would be a great thing for Norwalk.”