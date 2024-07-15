Norwalk seeks a poet laureate. Is it you?

Are you a Norwalk resident who is qualified to become the city’s next poet laureate? Would you like to present your poems at schools, libraries, community colleges, local writing groups, public readings and online venues? Apply for this coveted two-year position by filling out the form at Poet Laureate 2024 Application.pdf. Submission deadline is Friday Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. Full details are at Norwalk Poet Laureate Guidelines (002).pdf. Application forms and guidelines are also avilable at Norwalk Public Library Main Branch located at 1 Belden Avenue, and SoNo Branch at 10 Washington Street.

Your application will be evaluated by “a diverse group of literary experts, writers, educators, advocates and civic leaders from across Norwalk,” according to a press release.

The winning candidate will get a $1,000 honorarium, and will assume the role on Monday Sep. 2.

The poet laureate coordinates with the city’s Arts and Cultural Commission, Department of Business Development and Tourism, and Norwalk Public Library. Library Director Sherelle Harris said. “Norwalk Public Library is thrilled to be a partner in encouraging creative expression and facilitate community connection through interactive programming that makes poetry and literary arts more accessible to the community.” Call her with questions at (203) 899-2780 ext. 15123.