Norwalk Sikhs seek new home on Richards Avenue

NORWALK, Conn. — Sikhs who have been worshiping on West Avenue would like to transform a vacant Richards Avenue lot into their new religious center, or gurudwara.

The 18,000 square foot, two-and-a-half story temple would stand on 1.01 acres of land at 283 Richards Ave., an AAA residence zone, Attorney Liz Suchy told the Zoning Commission. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Foundation’s new home would feature 240 seats in its worship area and fits the requirements for a special permit, she said.

“This is not an opportunity for the Sikh congregation, which has been a member of the Norwalk community and part of its fabric for nearly 30 years, to enlarge the congregation,” Suchy said. “It is an opportunity for my client to offer a reverent and proper venue for the free exercise and practice of their religion.”

That comment harkens back a few years to another request for a special permit allowing a religious facility in an AAA zone. Leaders of the Al Madany Islamic Center sued Norwalk over the Zoning Commission’s denial of their application to build a mosque at 127 Fillow St., claiming violations of the First and 14th amendments, the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act and Connecticut’s Religious Freedom Act. The City, under Mayor Harry Rilling, settled the suit for about $2 million in 2015, a sum that included buying the Fillow Street property and assisting Al Madany in moving to Union Park.

Letters for and against

Norwalk Planning and Zoning received 27 letters from neighbors opposing the Sikh temple, as of Oct. 7, according to information provided by P&Z Director Steven Kleppin.

“We recognize that everyone has the right to worship but we don’t think it’s proper to insert a commercial structure of any kind on a AAA residential lot when the density overpowers everything around it,” wrote Jeff Danzinger, who lives with his family directly across the street from what is now a vacant lot.

His family is alarmed by the “mammoth structure that is totally out of place on a lot so small,” he said, alleging that it will lower property values.

“{T}hey are downplaying the amount of people that will be traveling in and out of there on a regular basis,” Danzinger wrote in September. “It is our understanding that the Gurdwara is open 24 hours a day / 7 days a week aside from their services and school functions (which they also appear to be downplaying). Also, it is our understanding that they will be hosting weddings there as well. Since they are planning to spend millions on this project it only stands to reason that they want to grow their congregation and that will inevitably include larger and larger services and celebrations.”

Henry Stozek, a Weed Avenue resident, suggested “they build a multi tiered parking deck” to accommodate more than 400 cars, alleging that the building can serve 500 people and Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is seeking to enlarge its congregation. The “flashy gold temple will drastically change the look of the neighborhood,” he said.

Many opponents spoke of traffic.

“We are totally losing our sense of a low density neighborhood – even just being a neighborhood,” Peter Fratarcangelo wrote, alleging that the small neighborhood is being taxed “well beyond what citizens should have to tolerate.”

He said:

“We have an elementary school within 500 feet of their intended Center.

“We have a Congregational Church and Day Care within 200 feet of their intended Center.

“We have a Jewish Synagogue and religious day care school within 500 feet of this intended center.

“We have a Catholic Church and newly build auditorium within 1200 feet from this intended Center.

“We have a Community College on Richard’s Avenue with over 5,400 students, many of whom drive up and down Richard’s Avenue every day.

“We have 3 cemeteries with lots of traffic coming and going.

“We have a new long term care facility on Richard’s Avenue.”

Barbara Garelick alleged:

“They will be open 24 hours a day; with daily services starting at 5AM everyday of the week according to their website .”

.” “The latest daily service begins at 9PM or 9:15PM depending which day, but doesnt give an actual time they finish that service, assuming it will be at least 10PM or later.”

“53 car parking lot: they would need to pave a huge percentage of the ground on their lot, leaving no lawns, trees and landscape fitting to the neighborhood.

“Proposed parking lot of 53 is way too large for our street and is not sufficient for their needs; they already cite having up to 250 people as per their website … how will that be managed by 53 spaces?”

“Please vote thumbs down to another large structure on Richards Ave.,” Maryann and Norm Roberts wrote. “Fox Run school and the other two houses of worship are already putting us over the top traffic wise. We have lived here for 40 years and have watched our quiet area disappear.”

P&Z had also received 23 letters from Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji members, 11 of them from Norwalk residents. All of the letters contained the same paragraph.

The planned gurudwara “has been carefully designed by architects, civil engineers, landscape architects and traffic engineers, and complies with ALL the rules and regulations applicable to our place of worship, and once constructed will be a wonderful addition to the neighborhood and the city of Norwalk,” they said.

‘Mistruths’

Suchy, speaking to Zoners on Oct. 7, rebutted what she called, “various misconceptions and mistruths and other inaccurate information that seem to be promulgated out in the public.”

A house of worship is permitted in the zone by special permit, with no variance, zone change or text amendment needed, she said. Some say houses there can only be 35-feet tall, but the regulations allow a house of worship to be higher. Overall, the gurudwara is planned to be 50 feet high, but it’s 39 feet at its peak and the dome is allowed as church spires and similar architectural features are exempt.

“The setbacks for this property are a little bit unusual but once again, a special permit has additional requirements for non-residential uses in a residential zone as they relate to setbacks,” she said. “So the front setback is nearly 80 feet, the side setbacks exceed what is typically required for residential structures. But in any event, all setbacks required will meet city zoning regulations that as they relate to non-residential structures in the zone.”

Houses of worship must provide one parking space for every five seats within the worship area based upon maximum capacity, she said. The math shows 48 are required and 53 are planned.

If the City wants to apply a different ratio, that would be a policy decision that “must be implemented in a lawful nondiscriminatory manner by the promulgation and enactment of regulations.”

Sikh services are different than other congregations, as people don’t arrive all at once, she said. It’s fluid, and they trickle in as the service continues. Then there’s a communal lunch open to anyone.

The 5 a.m. “service” alleged by a neighbor is a small ceremony performed by priests who will live on the property, to open the Scripture, Suchy said. They close it in the evening, “But there aren’t services at those hours. The only service that’s offered to its membership is on Sunday from 11:30 to 12:30, followed by the community luncheon.”

There’s no proposal for a daycare or summer camp, she said.

“The Sikh community plans to provide religious education to its young congregants, much like that provided at other religious institutions in the neighborhood,” Mohinder Singh Kalsi in a letter written on behalf of the Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Foundation.

The gurudwara’s first floor is for religious education and the second floor is the worship area, architect Marcos Reinheimer told Zoners.

Religious instruction will be taught by volunteer parents on Sunday mornings, in alignment with the public school year, Singh Kalsi said. “As for weddings, the community welcomes its congregants to be married in the faith, but no extraordinary efforts will be undertaken to ‘market’ this house of worship as a wedding venue.”

The foundation has contacted the Norwalk Recreation and Parks Department and is looking into renting space at Fox Run Elementary School for overflow parking on its major holiday, a celebration of the religion’s birth on April 14, Suchy said. Norwalk Community College has also been contacted.

Suchy pushed back at the suggestion that the Zoning Commission conduct a peer traffic review, but Zoners opted in.

“To be perfectly honest, given the sensitivity of this project, I think it’s better to be safe than sorry with something like this,” Kleppin said. “It just gives an added level of protection to the city and to the applicant. So I think at the end of the day, if the peer review consultant makes the determination that, you know, the methodology proposed by the applicant and the conclusions reached by the applicant are correct, then they’ll use their professional engineering judgment and state that on the record. And that’s a safeguard for everyone involved.”