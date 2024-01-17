Norwalk singer releases debut single ‘Emotions’ 

“Brave, intelligent, and determined” is how Pilot Light Records/Factory Underground honcho Marc Alan describes Norwalk-based singer/songwriter Ashley Marie, who says “I’m going against the grain by trying to form a career in music… I pray that my songs and my music can bring comfort to those that have no other way of understanding life.” Her debut single “Emotions,” produced by Tom Stewart, is a warm, inviting slice of romantic soul. Hear it at ASHLEY MARIE – Emotions RNB SOUL 2024 (youtube.com). It’s also on Spotify.
