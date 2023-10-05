Norwalk spending $75K on Halloween event at SoNo 50

City of Norwalk Special Events Coordinator Anna Breault presents Halloween plans, Sept. 7 at the Common Council Economic & Community Development Committee meeting on Zoom.

The City is splurging on two upcoming South Norwalk holiday celebrations, planning events that are bigger and more exciting than ever before.

Critics question the cost.

“I think it’s $100,000 that is being apportioned to a holiday extravaganza. While I am very happy that we are planning something for the holidays, I think that that amount is far in exceedance (of what we can afford), especially for the roughly 200 people that are expected to even attend,” activist Diane Lauricella said at the Sept. 26 Common Council meeting.

Anna Breault, City of Norwalk Special Events Coordinator, is planning a Halloween “Night Fair” for Oct. 29-30 and a “Holiday Extravaganza” for Nov. 25, both at 50 Washington Street, more recently titled SoNo 50. They’re Economic and Community Development Department initiatives.

Breault explained her Halloween plans at the Sept. 7 Economic & Community Development Committee meeting.

“We wanted something bigger for Norwalk, something that kind of will knock everyone’s socks off,” she said.

The Council subsequently approved a $75,000 contract with entertainment company ARC, to handle the Halloween event.

“They can do these concert-style lightings and audio systems, and we wanted to bring that to Washington Street, and kind of light up the streets,” Breault told the Committee. “They’ll be doing decorations with lightning to kind of create the Halloween ambiance down on Washington and North Main Street.”

City Director of Business Development & Tourism Sabrina Godeski and Breault have been asking residents what they want to do, Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Vonashek said.

Many people said they wanted live music, Breault said. “So, the budget going forward is really unknown. But we know we want to continue building these live events or live music events.”

ARC is “very experienced,” with “multiple venues in New York City” and entertainment offerings in Norwalk as well, Breault said. “They are kind of like the one-stop shop for all things entertainment” and will provide a “humongous mobile stage and a generator to supply all the power.”

“We’ll be having multiple competitions, like a scream competition,” she said. “…The Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus will be there as well as roaming magicians and performers will even have a contortionist on a smaller stage,” as part of explanations to the ECD Committee and the Recreation and Parks Committee.

Blind Rhino may set up a bar “kind of surrounding the water fall in the plaza,” she said.

Sunday’s events will be more family-friendly, with a pet costume parade “and kids will be able to trick or treat down Washington Street,” Breault said.

Expect Ryan Cabrera on the main stage. There will be a magician and performers roaming about.

Sponsorships may help defray the Halloween event’s cost, City of Norwalk Special Events Coordinator Anna Breault said Sept. 7 at the Common Council Economic & Community Development Committee meeting on Zoom. Vendors are also expected.

Council member Darlene Young (D-District B) commented, at the ECD Committee meeting, that it “sounds like a pretty big bill.”

“Honestly, it’s not a lot in this business, I’m going to be really transparent with that,” Breault replied. “Usually, productions like this go upwards of like $100-200,000.”

Vonashek said it’s being funded with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.

“It’s been a real help because one of the categories under ARPA is tourism and being able to do these types of recreational activities where people are coming into the neighborhood,” Vonashek said. “…The number is a big number. But that’s sort of the level of event that you should expect to see for Halloween.”

Both events were approved at the Council meeting. The Halloween Night Fair is estimated to attract 200 people.

Council member Bryan Meek (R-District D) cast the only no votes.

“I’m just curious, do we have any return-on-investment metrics from these investments?” Meek asked City Director of Business Development & Tourism Sabrina Godeski. “I mean, 500 people at $75,000 is 500 per head, are we getting like increased foot traffic for the area businesses as a result of this?”

SoNo businesses report that events such as the Arts Festival are “quote their best days for business,” but ECD doesn’t have specific metrics, Godeski replied. “Yes, we are spending a certain amount of money on them. But we are also soliciting donations and sponsorship opportunities which will recoup some of the costs that we are making as well.”

Meek voted for the expenditure before voting against it. The $75,000 contract with ARC was approved at the Sept. 12 Council meeting, as part of the consent calendar, for which Meek raised his hand in favor along with everyone else.

It’s a sole source procurement, more colloquially called a “no bid contract.”

Related to the expense quoted by Lauricella is a $138,584 three-year lease, or $46,195 a year, with Rent-A-Christmas LLC for holiday extravaganzas in SoNo and Wall Street.

The Nov. 25 holiday event will be “be kind of a repeat of what we had last year, just better,” Breault told the Recreation and Parks Committee. “We’ll have an indoor craft holiday craft market inside of 50 Washington Street. I know I wasn’t here last year, but I was told that a lot of people kind of moved indoors because it was so cold. So we wanted to utilize that space better this year. And my inspiration came from the Germany Christmas markets, so I’m hoping to replicate that in some way.”

Santa will rappel down 50 Washington, “that was a huge hit last year,” she said. “Santa might even arrive on a police boat and children will be able to follow him up Washington Street. This is still to be decided.”

