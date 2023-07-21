Norwalk Symphony auditions and updated concert schedule

(Contributed)

Attention musicians! The Norwalk Symphony will hold formal auditions for 4th horn and string substitute players on Tuesday Aug. 22. Find out your required repertoire, pick a concerto movement to audition with in addition to the required pieces. and schedule your audition by contacting [email protected] or (203) 956-6771. You need to pay $50 in advance to hold your audition spot; it’ll be refunded to you upon attendance. Make out your check to Norwalk Symphony Orchestra.

The auditions are strictly live. No recordings. If you don’t meet the Symphony’s performance standards, you may be dismissed during the audition. Finalists may be asked to play in the orchestra during the season before a winner is chosen. Substitutes get entered on the existing sub list “in order determined by the Music Director, Personnel Manager and Position Principal.”

A news release says that the info put forth here is subject to change.

Here’s the Norwalk Symphony’s 2023-2024 performance schedule at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave.:

American Masterpieces–Saturday Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Vienna Comes to Norwalk–Saturday Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Holiday Pops!–Sunday Dec. 3, 3:00 p.m.

The Music Man–Saturday Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Shakespeare Comes to the Symphony/2024 Concerto Competition Winner and More–Sunday Mar. 17, 3:00 p.m.

Mahler Symphony No. 3–Saturday May 18, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and full details are at Norwalk Symphony Orchestra. Or call (203) 956-6771.