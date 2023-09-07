Quantcast

Norwalk Symphony opener features Grammy nominee

NORWALK, Conn. — World class soprano Laura Strickling, a Grammy nominee, will lift the audience to a higher plane when she fronts the Norwalk Symphony on Samuel Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915 at the Symphony’s season opener, “American Masterpieces” on Saturday Sept. 23. at 7:30 p.m. in the Norwalk Concert Hall at 125 East Ave.  Rounding out the program will be Duke Ellington’s orchestral reflection of a Sunday uptown Manhattan stroll Harlem, and Bartok’s multi-soloist fusion piece Concerto for Orchestra.

Maestro Jonathan Yates said “Join us for the electrifying opening to our season. This extraordinary launch unravels the tales of three iconic compositions, written within seven years of each other, and brings us to the varied and vibrant American musical scene of the mid-20th century.”

Get tickets at  www.norwalksymphony.org or by calling (203) 956-6771.  Cost is $10 for students or $25 to $50 for adults.

A news release predicts upcoming “insightful video snippets delving into these masterpieces.”  Join the Symphony’s mailing list at  https://www.norwalksymphony.org/contact-us.

Laura Strickling. (Arielle Doneson)

