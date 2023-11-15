Quantcast

Norwalk Symphony youth opportunities coming up

The Norwalk Symphony’s 2024 “Young Artist Festival Level I & II” and 12th Annual Young Artists Concerto Competition are set for Saturday Jan. 27 at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., according to a news release.

In the “Festival Level I & II Adjudication Opportunities” (10 a.m. until 1 p.m.), string or wind players ages five to 14 who have studied for at least two years will get “adjudicated constructive feedback” and a participation certificate upon performing memorized repertoire.  According to the application form, each level is limited to 30 participants.    

In the 12th Annual Concerto Competition (from 2 until 5 p.m.), performers under age 18 will be judged against their peers. The Concerto Competition is open to the public. Tickets will be sold at the door for $10 each.  Last year’s winner was violinist Beatrice Low, who played Henri Wieniawski’s Concerto No. 2 in D minor – 1st Movement: Allegro moderato, Op. 22.

The application form is at YAF_Festival-Brochure+2024.pdf (squarespace.com).   Deadline to apply is Wednesday Dec. 20. Event participants must either be Fairfield County residents or students of a teacher who lives in Fairfield County.

More details are below. Email questions to [email protected], or call (203) 956-6771.

