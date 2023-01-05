Norwalk tax bills payable by Feb. 1

NORWALK, Conn. — Regular second installment tax bills were mailed Dec. 30. Taxpayers have until Feb. 1 to pay without penalty.

“The City of Norwalk typically mails these bills out in mid-December, but due to unexpected technical difficulties, we mailed them out … December 30,” Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli said in a news release. “We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause taxpayers but want to remind everyone that they have until February 1, 2023, to pay this bill without interest or penalty either online, by mail, in person at City Hall, over the phone or by visiting one of the ten local banks in our network.”

First installment bills from the October 2021 Grand List were mailed in June. The latest bills include real estate and personal property tax bills and sewer use charges more than $100.

You can also find your bill online.

Taxpayers have five options for payment:

Pay online:

Visit https://www.invoicecloud.com/cityofnorwalkct

The non-refundable fee is only $1.25.

The non-refundable fee for using a debit or credit card is an additional 2.75%.

You may use a debit, credit, or and ATM card.

Pay by mail:

Write your list number(s) on the back of your check or money order and make payable to Tax Collector, City of Norwalk and mail to: City of Norwalk, PO Box 5530, South Norwalk, CT 06856.

Pay in person at City Hall:

Pay at the Tax Collector’s Office at City Hall, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

You may pay by check, money order, cash, debit card, credit card, or ATM card.

Pay over the phone:

Call 1-203-318-9523 during business hours.

You will need your six-digit list number found on your statement.

You may use a debit or a credit card.

Visiting one of 10 Local Banks:

Taxpayers must bring their December 2022 tax bill.

Visit one of 10 participating local bank branches in person: Webster Bank : 402 Connecticut Ave. Bankwell : 370 Westport Ave. Patriot National Bank : 16 River St. Affinity Federal Credit Union : 250 Westport Ave. Norwalk Bank & Trust : 605 West Ave. Fairfield County Bank : 67 Wall St., 26 Chestnut Hill Road, 121 New Canaan Ave., 2 McKinley St. Rowayton and 714 Post Road, Darien.



Payments legibly postmarked on or before Feb. 1 are considered on time regardless of when they are received by the Tax Collector’s Office.

Late payers will be charged interest for both January and February, per State Statute. The minimum interest charge is $2 and the interest rate is one- and one-half percent per month or fraction thereof, 18 percent per annum.

Regular motor vehicle tax bills were due in a single installment in July 2022, as were all bills less than $100. Supplemental motor vehicle tax bills for vehicles newly registered between October 2, 2021 and July 31 (first-time registration, no registration renewed) will be due in a single installment at a later date that will be determined by the Board of Estimate and Taxation.

These bills will have an extended due date due to a delay in mailing.

This information was provided by the City in a news release.

