Norwalk tax dept software conversion problems hit some taxpayers with late, inaccurate bills

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk tax collectors have been dealing with “many” phone calls from confused taxpayers and “lines out the door,” according to Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli.

A “series of issues with the new software” made it “impossible” to mail tax bills by the statutory June 30 deadline, Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli said. Once they did go out, there were multiple problems:

Some taxpayers who pay their real estate bills through an escrow account received bills as if they didn’t do that

Some taxpayers who qualify for tax relief were billed incorrectly, as they weren’t given the proper credit

Motor vehicle values were incorrect on some bills

“It might not be as bad as it sounds, but really any bill that isn’t right is disturbing to me,” Biagiarelli told the Board of Estimate and Taxation on July 10. “We go through a lot to try to make it accurate because as was identified, this is the largest out of pocket payment that most people make. It’s also in some cases, the only involvement that they have with the city… We’re tearing our hair out, believe me.”

About a year ago, the Council approved a $125,000 agreement with Quality Data Service (QDS) to provide tax assessment and collection software, replacing Munis. Then-Tax Assessor William Ford pitched the switch to QDS, with support from Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz, at multiple City meetings.

Dachowitz said Norwalk was the only municipality in Connecticut still using Munis, meaning the software was outdated and the company had little motivation to service Norwalk’s needs. Ford said this meant it lagged behind changes in State laws.

QDS is used by 90% of Connecticut municipalities and all of the larger cities, Ford said. It is the only provider handling Connecticut municipalities with 10,000 or more properties to monitor.

Biagiarelli wasn’t asked her opinion.

The conversion to QDS was expected by September but there were “delays, none of which were not our fault,” Dachowitz said in December, after Biagiarelli announced that bills were going out late due to the “very, very challenging” software upgrade.

In April, Biagiarelli again told the Council Finance Committee that her department was struggling with QDS “glitches.” Chairman Greg Burnett (D-At Large) asked her to rate her concern on a scale of one to three, with three being the worst. She gave it a 2.5, saying she’s not able to generate reports in a timely manner but, “Chiefly concerning to me is the fact that we’re really learning as we go…. We’re kind of making our own manual.”

Ordinarily, Biagiarelli’s office sends tax bills in early June. Since they didn’t go out until early July, taxpayers have until Aug. 7 to pay them, she told the BET last week, explaining that statutorily, the City can give taxpayers 30 days.

“This was a really, really tough year for the assessor’s division and for my division, but mercifully, you know, the bills did go out,” she said.

Although they were mailed late, the bills were online, she said.

“The data was in our system. But we had problems with the new vendor on how to configure the printouts of these bills, especially since with the new software system, they were going to be changing from prior year’s bills,” Dachowitz said.

He characterized it as a “tradeoff” and a “businessperson’s decision” to ensure the data was “more accurate” rather than hitting the deadline. “We would expect the second-half bills at the end of this year to be much more smooth.”

The good news is there have been no complaints about the different bill format because the City got ahead of that with “enough pre-billing communication,” Biagiarelli said.

Tax relief credits are very clearly indicated “and the taxpayers liked it very much,” she said. But “there were some individuals who did not receive the proper amount of credit, they were good enough to let us know that. And we are going to be issuing adjusted bills to them.”

This week, adjusted bills will go to taxpayers whose escrow codes didn’t carry over, she said. “That was a conversion issue with the new software. That was the initial problem that came to light. subsequent problems that came to light, there were a few having to do with property transfers, there were a few having to do with the addresses on the bill.”

But mostly, it was the tax relief credits and the motor vehicle valuations, she said.

“One individual last year had a motor vehicle bill for $400. The bill this year is like $2,200. So clearly something is wrong there,” Biagiarelli said. “It’s a Toyota Highlander, you know, a 4-year-old vehicle, it shouldn’t be assessed at what it’s being assessed that.”

“We are working the spreadsheet of the values that are not accurate,” interim Tax Assessor Paul Gorman. “We haven’t gotten to the root cause that caused the problem; I thought it was more important to make sure that we start getting all the bills issued properly. We had been not only repricing cars as the people call in, but like I said, we have a spreadsheet and a couple of our employees have been diligently working the spreadsheet to get as many bills corrected on a daily basis, while also addressing them as they come in on the phone.”

Gorman and Biagiarelli hedged on estimating how many bills are inaccurate as they have only just been delivered. Pressed Thursday by Council member Jenn McMurrer (D-District C), Gorman said, “If I had to take a guess, based on what I’ve been able to review over the last few days, probably about 5%.”

“It’s really a data error. The software runs properly,” Dachowitz said.

Dachowitz said it shouldn’t be blown out of proportion. “It’s not like 80% of the bills are wrong, and that so many people are paying the bills wrong,” he said. “Let me explain a little bit about the process. The motor vehicles are run through a state program where they value the vehicles. I don’t know the exact percentages, but maybe it’s 20% of the vehicles that we get from the state don’t have any value.” Tax assessor then assign a value.

Finance Committee Chairman Greg Burnett (D-At Large) asked if taxpayers should be warned, if perhaps the motor vehicle tax collection should be paused.

Biagiarelli said, “It’s only been like four days. So we haven’t really even been able to identify the people that we need to contact. We haven’t had the ability or the time to issue new bills yet. But that’s what we’re going to do. … I don’t want to startle everybody into thinking that their bill is wrong, because the vast majority of the bills are really not wrong at all…. But all of those individuals will receive a proactive communication from our division once we know what to say.”

Gorman said he’s “not even close to being able to give Lisa a list of people she could write to.”

He said, “I’ve taken more phone calls in the past four days, from people who are complaining about actually good values. Because there are a lot of cars that have appreciated over the course of the past three years – people just assume that their tax bills are going to go down on their cars every year. They don’t.”

He had just taken a phone call from a woman who laughed at him when he said her 2010 Honda CRV is worth $31,000, “but it’s what the JD Power book says. That’s been the majority of the calls I’ve been getting,” he said.

People who overpay will get a refund, according to Biagiarelli.

BET Chairman Ed Abrams told Biagiarelli she has been doing a “heroic job.”

Real estate property taxes are probably the biggest bill most people receive in a year, BET member Anne Yang said. “It reflects upon the city in terms of how well the city is run that this whole process goes smoothly. So I applaud your efforts in terms of trying to make this as accurate and seamless and as user friendly as possible.”

Biagiarelli said, “Going forward, I don’t expect this to be an issue because we will know what we’re doing on the software and hopefully, staffing issues will be addressed and we won’t have the issues that we had this year.”

