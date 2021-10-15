Norwalk tax sale already called a success

NORWALK, Conn. – About $7.6 million has been collected through the Norwalk tax sale, ahead of the actual auction Monday, Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli said.

“We had 248 properties in the sale. And now we’re a couple days before the sale …we now have 20 left,” Biagiarelli said Thursday. “We do expect a couple more perhaps to come in tomorrow, and we’ll do all our paperwork over the weekend to prepare for bidding and so forth but I think I have tried to predict that we will be left with between a dozen and 20, and that’s right where we are, that is typical for our sales to be left with about that many properties.”

The 20 properties are:

Sheffield Road , a .23-acre lot owned by John and David Ayer of Old Saybrook. It’s appraised at $95,550; $24,525 taxes owed.

, a commercial building owned by Vincent and Dina Bica. It’s appraised at $1,105,800; $102,406 taxes owed. 1 Linden St. Unit #C/12, a condo owned by Susan Briganti. It’s appraised at $228,180; $22,771 taxes owed.

, a single-family home owned by Jeffrey Dezso. It’s appraised at $257,900; $33,185 taxes owed. 11 Merrill Road , owned by James D. Funnell, trustee of the Joan Chufoo Trust. It’s appraised at $419,880; $28,868 taxes owed.

Unit #G/2, a residential condo/townhouse) owned by William and Sandra Ginicola. It’s appraised at $260,840; $27,931 in taxes are owed. 6 Cliff St. , a two-family home owned by Gregory Hunter. It’s appraised at $241,290; $102,823 in taxes are owed. Includes $40,000 in blight fees.

Unit #1E, (retail condo) owned by Edward Jalbert. It’s appraised at $15,523; in taxes are owed. 14 Snowden St. , a single-family home owned by Cynthia Jimenez. It’s appraised at $258,310; $24,014 in taxes are owed.

., a single-family home owned by Thais Majeski. It’s appraised at $296,030; $26,756 in taxes are owed. 11 Carlin St. , a single-family home owned by William and Gloria Morton. It’s appraised at $386,350; $57,090 in taxes are owed.

, a single-family home owned by Dorothy S Partch Estate, Majorie Partch trustee. It’s appraised at $494,070; $81,081 in taxes are owed. 16 Sable St ., a single-family home owned by Robert L Pendergrast Estate, Barbara Pendergrast trustee. It’s appraised at $340,430; $33,964 in taxes are owed.

, a two-family home owned by Robert L Pendergrast Estate, Barbara Pendergrast trustee. It’s appraised at $280,820; $36,385 in taxes are owed. 8 Anderson Road , a single-family home owned by Kenneth P Post, Trustee of the Jeannette C Post Irrevocable Trust. It’s appraised at $435,720; $33,674 in taxes are owed.

, a single-family home owned by Sandra and Edwin Rosales. It’s appraised at $378,780; $82,483 in taxes are owed. Includes $54,900 in blight fees and $1,018 in motor vehicle taxes. 106 Comstock Hill Road , a two-family home owned by Elsi Savvidis. It’s appraised at $1,221,100; $60,369 in taxes are owed.

, a single-family home owned by Sebastiano and Carmela Tornatore. It’s appraised at $428,200; $44,488 in taxes are owed. 4 Taft St. Unit #B/1 (commercial / industrial condo) owned by Sebastiano and Carmela Tornatore. It’s appraised at $583,030; $54,270 in taxes are owed.

The Tax Collector’s Office started work on the sale in November 2019, then it was delayed by the pandemic.

“This was our most ambitious sale, the longest sale because of that extra time period involved, but we typically collect around five-point-something-million and we’re up to 7.6 with this one,” Biagiarelli said. “So, it has been successful in its intention, which was to compel payments. The tax sale is never intended to necessarily transfer ownership of property from one individual to the other. The point of the sale is to compel payment of back taxes and if we have a sale where we never actually have to sell a single property, it would be considered a success.”