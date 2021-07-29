Norwalk tax sale, August concerts and grants for women’s businesses

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Tax sale scheduled

Norwalk’s ninth tax sale will start at 3 p.m. Monday Sept. 20 in Norwalk Concert Hall, located at 125 East Ave. A memo from the Tax Collector says that the sale’s purpose is “to collect past due taxes and maintain a high current tax collection rate, and not necessarily to redistribute property ownership.”

While most properties do get paid up prior to the sale, previous tax sale receipts have nonetheless exceeded $44 million overall.

As of Wednesday, 62 properties were in the Sept. 20 sale. There’s no public inspection of the available properties; the owners retain full rights and trespassing before or after the sale is forbidden.

A Tax Sale Information Packet containing bidding instructions, copies of relevant state statutes, and general info is available for $25 at the Tax Collector’s office.

Full info and the property list is said to be at City of Norwalk Tax Sale 2021 (arcgis.com)

Sunday concerts in Mathews Park

Four Sunday concerts presenting selections from Disney Broadway productions will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in Mathews Park during August, according to a press release from Norwalk’s new not-for-profit performing arts college The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts. Featured performers are said to include Shereen Pimentel (Maria in West Side Story), Arielle Jacobs (Jasmine in Aladdin), and Darilyn Castillo. (Peggy/Mariah in Hamilton).

Aug. 8: The Little Mermaid/Mary Poppins

Aug. 15: Beauty and the Beast/Frozen

Aug. 22: Aladdin/The Lion King/Pocahontas

Aug. 29: Moana/The Princess and the Frog/Hercules

Buy tickets at https://www.thenorwalkconservatory.org/bwaydisney

Equity Match Grant program

Women-owned Connecticut businesses in operation for at least two years may be eligible for grants of up to $10,000 via The Women’s Business Development Council (WBDC)’s Equity Match Grant program.

Potential applicants are urged to visit Equity Match Grant Program – Women’s Business Development Council | The leader in providing entrepreneurial training and financial education for women in Connecticut (ctwbdc.org), to learn the program’s requirements, obtain application materials, and register for one of the information sessions scheduled in July, August, and September. Information session attendees can set up an application assistance appointment with a WBDC advisor.

The application period is stated as Tuesday Sept.7 to Tuesday Sept. 28, with decisions expected to be given in mid-November.