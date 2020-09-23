Quantcast

Norwalk taxes due Oct. 1: Pay up, or pay 6% interest

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk property tax bills (for real estate, motor vehicles, business personal property taxes and sewer use) are all due on Thursday Oct. 1, according to a press release.  These are the taxes that would have been due on July 1 but were deferred by the Mayor and Common Council in response to the pandemic.

Anyone who didn’t receive a tax bill must still pay by Oct. 1 to avoid being charged interest.  State law requires interest to be charged on all late payments, with no exceptions. Six percent interest will be charged on payments made Oct. 2 thru 31, reflecting 1.5 percent per month for July, August, September and October.

The amount owed, along with five years of tax payment history is accessible at http://nwlk.norwalkct.org/etaxbill/.

How to pay:

  • City Hall walk-up window, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.  Does not close for lunch.  Cash not accepted at window.  Face mask required.
  • U.S. mail.  Must be legibly postmarked by October 1 or earlier.
  • Online at http://norwalkct.org/taxcollector, using E-Check (ACH payment, incurs a $0.95 fee), credit, debit or ATM card.
  • Phone (203) 318 9523 toll free, using E-Check (ACH payment, incurs a $0.95 fee), credit, debit or ATM card.

 

More info is said to be at http://norwalkct.org/taxcollector

