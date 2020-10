Norwalk third in Connecticut for absentee voting

NORWALK, Conn. – Nearly 14,000 Norwalk residents requested absentee ballots.

According to Gabe Rosenberg, Communications Director for Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, Norwalk received 13,999 applications for absentee ballots. Stamford received 20,017. West Hartford received 15,848.

Democrats greatly outnumber Republicans in requests for absentee ballots. Rosenberg’s spreadsheet shows:

7,140 absentee ballots processed for registered Norwalk Democrats

4,729 absentee ballots processed for registered Norwalk unaffiliated voters

1,840 absentee ballots processed for registered Norwalk Republicans

290 absentee ballots processed for Norwalkers registered in other parties

Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells in July 2019 provided this breakdown of the Norwalk electorate:

20,562 registered Democrats

9,762 registered Republicans

22,452 unaffiliated voters

1,053 independent voters

There were 506,517 absentee ballots requested statewide. A sampling:

Stamford , 20,017

West Hartford, 15,848

Norwalk, 13,999

Greenwich, 11,916

Fairfield, 11,738

Danbury, 9,464

Milford, 9,394

Hamden, 9,203

Manchester, 8,520

Bristol, 8,319

Bridgeport, 8,017

Westport, 7,790

Darien, 4,606

Wilton, 4,215

, 4,215 New Canaan, 3,817

