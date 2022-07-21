Norwalk: Thunderstorms may be coming, be careful

NORWALK, Conn. — The blistering heat and high humidity are likely to cause severe thunderstorms, City officials said, advising you to be careful.

“There are several steps residents can take to stay safe before and during a storm. When it comes to strong wind gusts and fast accumulating rainfall, proper preparation and knowing what to do in certain situations can save lives and protect property,” a City news release said.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory, effective through 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to the City, The National Weather Service has “indicated that additional storms are possible” Thursday. “The conditions of severe thunderstorms have the potential to cause flash flooding and the downing of trees and power lines.”

Your safety tips:

Ahead of thunderstorms

Check the weather forecast before leaving your home for extended

If a storm is approaching, keep a NOAA Weather Radio or AM/FM radio with

Watch for signs of approaching

Postpone outdoor activities if storms are

Check on neighbors who require special assistance: infants, older individuals, and people from the disability community.

During a thunderstorm

If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning and should seek safe shelter immediately.

Seek shelter via a sturdy building or Do not seek shelter in small sheds, under isolated trees, or in convertible automobiles.

If lightning occurs and sturdy shelter is unavailable, get inside a hard-top automobile and keep the windows up.

Get out of boats and away from

Telephone lines and metal pipes can conduct Unplug appliances and avoid using the telephone or any electrical appliances. Use phones only in an emergency.

Get to higher ground if flash flooding or flooding is DO NOT attempt to drive to safety. Most flash flooding deaths occur in automobiles.

To prepare for high winds

Secure outdoor items like trash bins and patio furniture that could blow

Take down items like hanging plants that could be blown into windows or patio

Be sure that propane and other fuel tanks are properly

Remove any dead or rotting trees and limbs that could fall and cause

You can visit the City’s summer safety page here. You can also check out the federal advice here.